Steve Grasso: More financial literacy means more capital

While the geographic expansion has been aggressive, Techstars today announced another way it’s changing how it invests in startups. Rising Stars is a new pre-seed, pre-accelerator fund led by Saba Karim, head of Techstars startup pipeline, and Neal Sáles-Griffin, managing director of Techstars Chicago. Sticking with the Techstars ethos of building accelerators for overlooked geographies, Rising Stars is focused explicitly on backing underrepresented founders of color in the United States.
