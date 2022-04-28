ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WI

Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Communications Deputy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clark County Sheriff’s Department is happy to welcome Communications Deputy Cheyanne Spuhler to their team. Deputy Spuhler, who grew up in Loyal, was hired as their newest full-time Communications Deputy. Deputy Spuhler was asked a...

NBC News

Wisconsin surgeon who vanished on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff's office says

The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Lily Peters murder: Chippewa County coroner reveals preliminary autopsy results in 10-year-old’s slaying

Wisconsin authorities have officially declared the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl who went missing from Chippewa Falls, a homicide. The designation comes as no surprise with a suspect already charged with first-degree intentional homicide, Wisconsin’s equivalent of murder, but officials also released details about how she had been attacked.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
KIMT

UPDATE: Juvenile suspect arrested for allegedly killing Wisconsin 10-year-old has bond set at $1M

The person suspected of killing Lily Peters had his cash bond set at $1 million in Chippewa County Court Wednesday. The State asked for the $1 million cash bond, and said the juvenile, identified as "C.P-B" intended to rape and kill Peters "from the get-go." The suspect's attorney asked for a $100,000 cash bond, saying that the 14-year-old 8th grader is "not a flight risk."
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ clears Eau Claire police actions during incident after which man died

MADISON (WKBT) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man has determined that Eau Claire police officers acted within state and local use-of-force guidelines in the case. The investigation and autopsy revealed that Demetrio A. Jackson died of anoxic encephalopathy following cardiopulmonary arrest rather than any police actions. The DOJ’s administrative review, released Wednesday,…
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police chases, domestic abuse, a drive-by shooting: Records detail past allegations for suspect in toddler’s death

MADISON, Wis. — The man now in custody and accused by police of possibly killing a toddler on Madison’s west side earlier this week was out on parole after being accused in a series of crimes in Janesville and Maple Bluff during the first few months of 2019, court records obtained by News 3 Now show. Marshawn Giles, 23, is...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crawford County sheriff alleges sisters are among main meth suppliers in southwest Wisconsin

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said two Onalaska sisters are among of the main methamphetamine suppliers his agency has identified in southwest Wisconsin. “Over the last few years, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive narcotics investigation into the illegal distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine,” McCullick said in a news release Thursday….
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Found Dead In Crow Wing County; Man Arrested For Murder

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman was found dead when police responded to a welfare check outside of Brainerd on Thursday morning, and a suspect is in custody. Crow Wing County sheriffs deputies arrived at the scene on Smith Road in First Assessment at 8 a.m. The woman was found dead inside the residence. A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is being held in Crow Wing County Jail on pending second-degree murder charges. The woman was identified as 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks. She was living with the suspect when she died. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
EDNPub

Fatal Crash on Hwy 199-Josephine County

On April 24, 2022 at about 12:45 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 199 at milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound green Janus motorcycle, operated by Gregory Williams (48) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with the highway guardrail. Williams was ejected from the motorcycle.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KARE 11

Police announce arrest in death of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm held a press conference Tuesday evening, announcing an arrest has been made in connection with Lily Peters’ death. Kelm said investigators believe the juvenile suspect was not a stranger to Peters, but did not reveal the nature of...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

