Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Communications Deputy

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman was found dead when police responded to a welfare check outside of Brainerd on Thursday morning, and a suspect is in custody. Crow Wing County sheriffs deputies arrived at the scene on Smith Road in First Assessment at 8 a.m. The woman was found dead inside the residence. A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is being held in Crow Wing County Jail on pending second-degree murder charges. The woman was identified as 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks. She was living with the suspect when she died. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

CROW WING COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO