Frederic Vasseur says he is encouraging Alfa Romeo to focus on the big picture this season, rather than targeting specific finishing positions race-to-race. The Sauber-run team has been one of the more consistent through 2022 so far, finishing in the top eight of three of the four races and having Valtteri Bottas retire from a similar position in the other. After a weekend in Imola where Vassuer felt Bottas was quicker than Lando Norris and George Russell in the closing stages, the Alfa Romeo boss told RACER he doesn’t want the team distracted by goals that could still move.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO