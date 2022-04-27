ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

‘We want to make sure our work is having an impact’: UW-Madison Day celebrates university’s research

By Samantha Benish
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – UW-Madison was front and center on the Capitol Square on Wednesday. Alumni, faculty and friends attended UW-Madison Day – a celebration of the university’s success. Faculty members spoke about...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Cancel culture is real in higher education. But its degree does vary significantly

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth Professor Lucas Mann recently argued in a piece for Slate that he has “never seen classrooms like mine in the pages of the Times” and notes that he sees students struggling with finding their voices and certainly not out of “some sense of political fear and self-silencing.” Mann’s experience as a professor at a regional school in southern Massachusetts and not an elite, national research university is one where his “students work really hard to make others feel welcome because they’re going through the same process. They are, by and large, far gentler with one another’s ideas than their own.” In short, Mann is suggesting that the press and national zeitgeist is focused on a few dozen elite schools which enroll a few hundred-thousand students and not the millions who are enrolled elsewhere in over 5,000 other colleges and universities.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Research finds math textbooks don't work for students worldwide

An international study led by Michigan State University scholars has provided a "dismal picture" of mathematics textbooks across the globe—and it has serious implications for the next generation of learners. Among the findings, researchers discovered that student "opportunities to learn and develop mathematics literacy are so few as to...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy