Moto Guzzi Experience Announces U.S. Dates And Destinations For 2022

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo close out March, 2022, Moto Guzzi made the exciting announcement that the Moto Guzzi Experience was back this year for several European dates. What about U.S. fans, though? If you’ve been wondering exactly that for the past few weeks, fear not: Moto Guzzi has big plans for the Moto Guzzi...

CarBuzz.com

Cute Volkswagen Beetle Ute Sports Clever Fifth-Wheel Trailer

There are vast swaths of the internet dedicated to weird car builds, but Smyth has been making it easy for people to construct wacky vehicles for years. The company's "ute" truck conversion kits guide buyers through converting a sedan into a ute, but one man took things quite a bit further with a custom fifth-wheel trailer for his rig.
CARS
torquenews.com

U.S. Market Toyota Supra GR Gets Manual Transmission and More Upgrades

Toyota is improving the GR Toyota in numerous ways. Most notably it gets a manual transmission and important suspension and traction control upgrades. Yes, it drifts. The rumors that started in Europe about the Toyota GR Supra being available with a manual transmission (MT) soon are now confirmed, and the U.S. market gets the new transmission as well. The MT will be available on GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium and a limited A91-MT Edition model. The A91-MT will be a limited edition restricted to just 500 units for the U.S. Market.
CARS
electrek.co

Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser review: Affordable & stylish 28 MPH electric bike for one or two riders!

It’s a bit ironic that California-based electric bike maker Ride1Up’s name is now antithetical to its newest model, the Cafe Cruiser. Riding two-up is generally motorcycle speak for carrying a passenger on back. And that’s just what the Cafe Cruiser does, in addition to combining some sexy styling with a comfortable cruiser-inspired ride. And to top it all off, the bike has some darn good performance as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Camping Trailers Adapting To A Battery Electric Vehicle World

The SylvanSport GO camping trailer is designed for those with battery-electric vehicles who need a more EV-friendly solution. Here’s what makes it special. As battery-electric vehicles catch on, those who are accustomed to towing a large camping trailer on road trips will need to adapt. A trailer behind a battery-electric vehicle (BEV) can present some unique challenges. The trailer makes charging a bit more cumbersome in most public charging scenarios, and the weight and wind resistance of a towed trailer reduces range. SylvanSport aims to make towing a camping trailer more practical for battery-electric vehicles with its new GO.
CARS
Motorious

2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spyder Is A Legend Of Italian Automotive Design

Covered in Azzurro California with Alcantara Nero interior, this has $145k in factory options!. Ferrari is a brand most defined by its incredible performance, design language, and distinctive style, which sets the scene for every car from their factory. Some of the most famous points in motorsport history were presented by a boldly colored Ferrari racing car, making the name virtually synonymous with F1. The 488 Pista Spyder is a particularly iconic car because much of the technological innovations that accompany the vehicle came from things learned in racing. So, of course, this supercar is a high-tech performance legend that deserves a great owner who will appreciate its beauty. This example has only 345 miles on the clock and is ready for your collection.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Classic Van That Inspired The Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The electric van revolution is upon us. Ford has started to deliver its e-Transit to customers and the Volkswagen ID.Buzz will reach North America in 2024. But did you know Volkswagen built an electric people mover decades ago? In 1972, VW revealed a prototype T2 Bulli powered only by batteries and an electric motor in the back. Though the final prototype was a van, the first development mule was a flatbed truck with an open loading area.
CARS
electrek.co

Mini Cooper maker launches four new electric bicycles with regenerative braking

Cooper Bikes, the company behind the Mini Cooper car, has just unveiled four new electric bicycle models that comprise the brand’s second generation e-bikes. Cooper Bikes is the two-wheeler division of Cooper Car Company, which was the original designer of the Mini Cooper, itself a segment of BMC’s iconic Mini.
CARS
Robb Report

The Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Will Brings Its Maverick Style to 100 Lucky Riders in the US

Click here to read the full article. When Pierre Terblanche, the great South African designer, penned the initial Ducati Hypermotard in 2005, it’s unlikely that he could have anticipated the impact it would have on modern motorcycling. The Hypermotard has melded supermoto culture and sportbike speed better than any other, and over time has become the hooligan’s bike of choice to really stand out from the crowd. Originally an 1100, the Hypermotard has spawned 796, 821, 939 and now 950 nomenclatures—it’s almost as if Ducati started at the top of the capacity chart, went back to the bottom and worked its...
CARS
RideApart

British Gear Maker RST Introduces Roadster 3 Retro-Style Gloves

I don’t know about you guys, but riding gear can really make or break your aesthetic. Every time I get my hands on a new motorcycle, I find myself feeling the incessant urge to buy new riding gear to match the bike’s style. Maybe I’m just vain, but every single part of my outfit needs to be styled in a way that suits the bike I’m riding.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

One-Of-A-Kind Porsche 911 Art Car Was Done Entirely By Hand

Let's be honest. Art cars are pretty rad. They take an existing design, be it something new or something timeless, and totally alter the way that design is perceived. BMW has a particular penchant for art cars. So does Porsche, who recently showcased another, done in collaboration with artist Hanna Schönwald.
VISUAL ART
CarBuzz.com

Watch Rivian Dominate The Desert With New Sand Mode

Rivian is one of the most talked-about automakers of the last few years. The R1T pickup is out now and in high demand, but the company's still working on adding new features and refining existing functionality. A recent video shows an upcoming update that will bring a new sand driving mode to the truck.
CARS
RideApart

"Scooter, The Myth" Celebrates 75 Years Of Italian Scooter Culture In Milan

In 2022, scooters can be found anywhere that riders are looking for practical, relatively inexpensive everyday transportation. It all had to start somewhere, though—and the birthplace of scooters, as every fan knows deep in their bones, is Italy. Without the rise of Vespa and Lambretta, scooters as a form of two-wheeled transportation simply wouldn’t exist in the same way they do today.
BICYCLES
Tree Hugger

Blix Launches an E-Bike Designed for Both On- and Off-Road Fun

When I recently rode Tern’s new Quick Haul e-bike, I couldn’t stop raving about the joys of practical bikes and accessories that are designed from the ground up for daily commutes and shopping trips, not messing about in lycra. And while Blix's design approach and price points are somewhat different to Tern, this is the same reason I’ve enjoyed riding both the Blix Aveny e-bike and the Blix Packa Genie e-cargo bike.
BICYCLES
CAR AND DRIVER

Loki Basecamp's XL Coach Series Is an Adventure-Ready RV

The Loki Basecamp XL Coach Series is based on the Prevost X3-45 VIP. Loki Basecamp calls the model the "ultimate motorhome for active adventurers." Motivation comes courtesy of a Volvo-sourced D13 six-cylinder engine with 1850 pound-feet of torque. In 1973, Led Zeppelin and Elton John each started world tours. Each...
HOME & GARDEN
CAR AND DRIVER

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

The Volkswagen New Beetle, which launched in the 1998 model year, is the original retro car, having beat the Chrysler PT Cruiser and BMW’s new Mini Cooper to the U.S. market by a couple of years. While the original VW Type 1 “Beetle” featured an air-cooled, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine mounted behind the rear axle, the New Beetle of 1998-2011, and its follow-up, simply called “Beetle,” once again rely on a recent Golf hatchback platform, with water-cooled four-cylinder engines mounted up front and driving the front wheels. And while that original VW Beetle was basic transportation that helped put Europe back on wheels again after World War II, the latest Beetles—in coupe and convertible versions—are style accessories, offering small-car owners quirky designs that make a fashion statement.
CARS

