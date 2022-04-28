Moto Guzzi Experience Announces U.S. Dates And Destinations For 2022

The Volkswagen New Beetle, which launched in the 1998 model year, is the original retro car, having beat the Chrysler PT Cruiser and BMW’s new Mini Cooper to the U.S. market by a couple of years. While the original VW Type 1 “Beetle” featured an air-cooled, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine mounted behind the rear axle, the New Beetle of 1998-2011, and its follow-up, simply called “Beetle,” once again rely on a recent Golf hatchback platform, with water-cooled four-cylinder engines mounted up front and driving the front wheels. And while that original VW Beetle was basic transportation that helped put Europe back on wheels again after World War II, the latest Beetles—in coupe and convertible versions—are style accessories, offering small-car owners quirky designs that make a fashion statement.
