Former Peoria High quarterback leaves Illini football for NCAA transfer portal

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
 2 days ago

PEORIA — Coran Taylor has announced his departure from the Illinois football team via a social media post.

The former Peoria High School star quarterback says he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Taylor is one of more than a dozen Illini to enter the transfer portal since the fall.

"My time here in Champaign has come to an end. I'm extremely thankful for all the people I've met these past four years," Taylor wrote in his post . "First, I would like to thank coach Lovie Smith and his staff for believing in me and allowing me to showcase my talent.

"Illini nation, thank you for your support. The love and acceptance are something I will never forget. To my friends and family, I love you all deeply. Thank you for your guidance and genuine care. I wouldn't be where I am today without you."

Taylor went on to thank coach Bret Bielema and assistant Ryan Walters for giving him "the chance to learn and grow. The relationships we built will last forever and I am very grateful for that. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility."

Real confidence: Peoria’s Coran Taylor getting his chance with Illinois footbal

Taylor led Peoria High to the 2016 IHSA Class 5A state title. The Lions quarterback threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 134 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-48 victory against Vernon Hills.

The Peoria native was a three-star recruit and the No. 870-ranked player in the country in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Taylor moved from quarterback to safety last season and did not play in a game. He appeared in three games as a quarterback, and completed 23-of-46 passes for 379 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 85 career yards.

More: Peoria’s Coran Taylor nearly rallies Illinois past Purdue

He quarterbacked the Illini in two games during the 2020 season when COVID, contract tracing and an injury to quarterback Matt Robinson all hit the position on the roster.

Taylor came off the bench and threw for 273 yards against Purdue, and he earned a start the next week against Minnesota.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Former Peoria High quarterback leaves Illini football for NCAA transfer portal

