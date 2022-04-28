ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around The Hill, 4/28/2022: DRAFT DAY, Dalton Kincaid, Nate Johnson

By Trent.Southwick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah signee, QB Nate Johnson, is the Oregon Relays champion! He also flashed the “U” for the cameras. Utah WR/Safety Ben Renfro has entered the transfer portal. It was expected to see at least a few players enter the transfer portal because players must enter the portal by May 1 in...

