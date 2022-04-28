ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2022 NFL Draft

By Gramble
Stampede Blue
 2 days ago

The Colts under Ballard have a very specific type of player they target. Every year, I do...

www.stampedeblue.com

Best players available entering Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

32 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft have come and gone. Nine offensive linemen, six receivers, but just one quarterback are off the board as we head into Rounds 2 and 3. After making Daxton Hill the newest member of their secondary, the Cincinnati Bengals might dip their toes in that position group again Friday night. They still have a needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, interior offensive line, and maybe a pass-catcher or two. Barring any trades, they have the 63rd and 95th picks this evening—the 31st pick in both rounds.
Todd McShay reveals final mock draft ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally arrived. To begin the day, ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay has finalized his mock draft for Thursday’s festivities. Months of research, predictions and scouting went into McShay’s final predictions. Now, all that’s left is to watch the chaos unfold. “Remember,...
Introducing Broncos' Nine-Strong 2022 NFL Draft Class

The Denver Broncos just climbed the mountain that is the NFL draft. Now at the summit, GM George Paton can look down on his feat and what the scouting department accomplished with another strong draft class. All in, the Broncos drafted nine players. Paton maneuvered in the draft, as he...
Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft: BTB staff predicts Dallas’ nine draft picks

1.24 - OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M. Analysis: This is more of a mock of how I hope the Cowboys draft rather than how I expect them to. The increasing popularity of Zion Johnson makes it less likely that he reaches 24, but with Kenyon Green similarly talented, he shouldn’t be on the board past Dallas’ pick. In the second round, they dip right back into the offensive lineman pool to take their favorite offensive tackle, allowing him to develop until he can replace Terence Steele or fill in if Tyron Smith gets injured. Across the next two rounds, they address holes on the defense with players that might slip in the draft because of technique or combine concerns, but both Asamoah and Farrell were incredibly productive in college. From there, they look to fill what might become future needs such as HB and TE, while adding a WR with upside like Thornton. They finish out the draft by taking another shot on a late-round flyer at LB, and snagging a kicker they like with their final pick.
2022 NFL draft: Jets take Micheal Clemons with 117th pick

The Jets added more help in the trenches on Day 3 of the draft, using their second fourth-rounder on DE Micheal Clemons. Clemons, the 117th overall pick, joins first-rounder Jermaine Johnson on New York’s revamped defensive line. Clemons is coming off a breakout season at Texas A&M, where he recorded 23 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven sacks, two deflections, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one touchdown as a senior. All were career-highs.
2022 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has finally wrapped, but that doesn’t mean the action is slowing down across the league. Now that all 262 selections across all seven rounds are officially in the books, teams will now enter the frantic frenzy that is undrafted free agency, competing to land the best players who slipped through the cracks during draft weekend.
