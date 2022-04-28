Electric Lawnmowers and Accessories to Keep Your Yard Looking Great

What do you see when you look at this picture? My first thought was that it was some sort of beehive or wasp or hornet's nest that had fallen from a tree. I also thought it could be a cool-looking rock. It is not either of those things, though. It is, in fact, a big ol' mushroom - a puffball mushroom to be precise, and it is very possible that if you're out enjoying some quality time with Mother Nature that you might encounter one just like it. The question is - what do you do if you see one?

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO