ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Liftech Concrete Restoration

By Joana Canals
KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this tough real estate market it can be hard to find or afford a bigger home for growing families or people...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Cockroaches in Kitchen Cabinets

Finding cockroaches in the kitchen can be a nightmare—especially when they’ve made it into your cabinets and pantry. Unfortunately, seeing just one or two roaches means that there are likely more nearby. It’s a problem that needs to be addressed quickly. Roaches are not only unsightly but can carry diseases and be a particular risk for pets in the home.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liftmyconcrete Com
yankodesign.com

This series of tiny prefabricated structures includes a home, remote office, and sauna

My Cabin is a series of prefabricated structures like a tiny home, a detached office for remote working, and even a sauna. Girts Draugs found all the rest and relaxation he was looking for in tiny, prefabricated homes. Surging in popularity due to stay-at-home orders, tiny homes have been around for a while but only recently took off. Our collective need to head back to nature has prompted many of us to find ways of staying there.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Jobs
yankodesign.com

This Neutra-inspired tiny modernist home features a 30-foot-long wraparound glass facade

N1 is a tiny modernist home defined by a 30-foot-long glass facade. The possibilities of tiny homes are endless. It seems like every layout, every facade, every aesthetic has been done before. Even so, the tiny home archetype encourages designers and architects to test their own creative potential. Inspired by the modernist architecture of Richard Neutra, Kelly Davis of SALA Architects designed a 500-square-foot, flat-roofed residence that’s defined by its 30-foot-long glass facade. Tiny home building company ESCAPE constructed the prefabricated tiny home called N1 in an effort to design their first midcentury building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
POPSUGAR

Finally, Stylish Storage Bins You Can Fit Under the Bed

I'm one of those rare people who love everything about organizing. The whole process of getting things in order is my favorite part — but I can't do it without the help of useful organizing products. With that said though, I'm picky about my favorites — most choices on the market look cheap and like they won't last. One brand I always turn to for quality and style is Open Spaces. From its useful trinket tray to minimal shoe rack, I'm a big fan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
marthastewart.com

The 5 Best Shower Curtains for the Most Popular Types of Showers and Tubs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You have likely carefully designed almost every room in your home—but one often-overlooked area is the bathroom. The pieces inside of it, like a shower or tub, can make the area stand out, especially when they are dressed up with one crucial piece: "A quick way to update your bathroom without remodeling is to add a new shower curtain," says Mary Maloney, the owner of Bee's Knees Interior Design. "The shower curtain takes up a lot of visual real estate in a bathroom; swapping out this one detail is one of the easiest updates you can make."
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

Upgrade Your Backyard with Gabion and Stucco Walls

Give your backyard a new look with these two DIY projects. You can add beautiful stone and stucco-look walls to your patio without being a skilled mason. Gabion baskets provide the structural support for stacking any type of stone. These steel baskets can be used as retaining walls, landscaping structure or decorative elements. James Hardie architectural panels over simple framing make quick work of adding the look of stucco.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

Slumber Party Overflow Is No Match for This Home’s Clever Double-Bed Setup

When you get down to it, sleeping bags, bunk beds, and pull-out sofas all really amount to the same thing: slumber party overflow. And while it’s true that most kids don’t care too much about where they rest their heads at night—a hard floor or a springy mattress is fine by them—none of the aforementioned options are super aesthetically pleasing. Plus if your visitors consist mostly of adults, they literally come up short. This was the dilemma designer Jess Diab faced when outfitting a Ventura, California, beach home for clients with a big, kid-filled extended family. “Their top wish was to be able to house as many people as they could fit,” explains Diab.
VENTURA, CA
Family Handyman

Guide To Kitchen Cabinet Materials

If you’re planning a kitchen renovation or starting from scratch, your cabinetry choice will be one of the most important decisions you make. Not only are kitchen cabinets important for storage and organizing, they’re often the first thing people notice when they enter your kitchen. Advancements in material...
HOME & GARDEN
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy