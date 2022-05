The musical film adaptation of Wicked won't be in the original form as expected. Jon M. Chu's version for Universal Pictures will be split into two films: the first to be released on Christmas Day 2024, and the second to debut exactly one year later in 2025. "Thank U Next" singer Ariana Grande and Broadway and singing sensation Cynthia Erivo are starring in the lead roles as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. Wicked, the prequel to The Wizard of Oz, tells the story of all that leads up to Dorothy's arrival in town. Rent star Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth portrayed frenemies Elphaba in the Broadway version of Wicked.

