2022 WIBCA Showcase to feature 160 Washington high school prospects — all hoping to turn heads

Tennessee Rainwater got his first name from his dad, Brandon Rainwater, who said it means “Mighty Warrior” in Cherokee. It’s a representation both of his family’s Cherokee Nation heritage, and of who he is and strives to be.

When Tennessee Rainwater, a bouncy 6-foot-6 junior talks with college basketball coaches, his name is one of the first things they’ll bring up.

“My dad said ‘if I give you a name like that, you’ve got to do something with it,” Tennessee Rainwater said. “So that’s what I plan to do.”

This weekend, the standout guard/forward will make yet another trip from Davenport, a small eastern Washington city of fewer than 2,000 residents, to the greater Seattle area to compete in the 19th annual WIBCA state basketball showcase, presented by WATTS Basketball.

It’s an event that divides 160 Washington high school basketball prospects — freshmen through seniors — up into a 10-team tournament Saturday and Sunday at Bellevue College and culminates with a championship game on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Coaches from the Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college level are expected to attend.

The showcase, which is usually in the spring, took place in October for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Before that, the event was dormant since 2019.

In October, Washington State signee Dylan Darling led an Eastern Washington team to the event championship. Darling went on to be named SBLive ’s All-Classification State Player of the Year as a senior. He averaged more than 33 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game and led his team back to the 4A state tournament — a season that drew a late offer from Washington State that flipped his commitment.

The event gives the 17 freshmen rostered an opportunity to make an impression on coaches at a young age and the 30 seniors who graduate in the next two months the chance to be seen in hopes of picking up a late offer. That’s why coaches like Evergreen of Vancouver’s Brett Henry urged their standout seniors to play.

“I wanted to try to get them one last look,” Henry said.

The bulk of the attendees, however, are sophomore or juniors, like Tennessee Rainwater.

Admittedly, Tenessee Rainwater started to get nervous about his recruiting prospects after his sophomore high school season was delayed to the spring, shortened with strict attendance restrictions.

He had a feeling his jump-out-the-gym athleticism and versatility as both a lead guard and capable post scorer would be of interest to colleges, but his chances to show that were limited.

Then a standout 2021 summer of AAU basketball with Eastern Washington elite started bringing in interest from college coaches. He followed that with a strong junior season, leading Davenport to a 17-6 record, which earned him a spot on SBLive ’s 2B all-state first team .

Shortly after the season, Rainwater trekked across the state and packed in an 18-point showing in the WIBCA Futures Game in University Place in March and a head-turning weekend at the WATTS Basketball Showcase to one weekend.

His recruitment has picked up as he’s gotten more opportunities to play against top talent from Washington. Rainwater said he’s talking to Division I Idaho and Idaho State, Division II Central Washington and Division III Carroll College.

Now, just over a month later, he’s ready to make the most of another cross-state trip. When people learn his name, he wants to make sure they don’t forget it.

“To me right now, I’m trying to play against the best competition I can,” Tennessee Rainwater said. “That’s what gets me better and brings the best out of me. Playing against people from all around Washington and the best players, that’s honestly all I want to do."

—

WIBCA Showcase rosters

(Jersey numbers in parentheses)

EASTERN WASHINGTON 1

Coach: Tierre Warren, Cheney

Jaedyn Brown, Pullman, jr. (92)

Tennessee Rainwater, Davenport, jr. (127)

David Roe, Mt. Spokane, sr. (158)

Kohlby Sorweide, North Central, jr. (118)

Daniel Crowley, Central Valley, jr. (93)

Justin Sands, Mead, sr. (94)

Ryan Mount, Mead, sr. (54)

Maverick Sanders, Mt. Spokane, jr. (128)

Maximus Allen, Mead, jr. (34)

—

EASTERN WASHINGTON 2

Coach: Ty Fowler

Dylan Skaife, Ferris, soph. (95)

Evan Stinson, Cheney, soph. (129)

Hudson Floyd, Gonzaga Prep, fr. (12)

Pat Murphy, Ferris, jr. (155)

Gabe Heimbigner, University, soph. (111)

Jamil Miller, Gonzaga Prep, jr. (134)

Carter Verret, Gonzaga Prep, jr. (146)

Kase Wynott, Lapwai (Ida.), soph. (130)

Jeremiah Sibley, University, sr. (35)

Xavier Santana, Clarkston, soph. (80)

—

TRI-CITIES

Coach: Mario Mengarelli, Zillah

Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside, jr. (51)

Noah McNair, Sunnyside, soph. (52)

Peter Dress, Kamiakin, soph. (137)

Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg, jr. (133)

JT Fenz, Ellensburg, sr. (89)

Jonah Gebers, Kennewick, jr. (90)

Cash Callaway, Chiawana, sr. (70)

Donavin Young, Chiawana, jr. (145)

Carson Boesel, Okanogan, jr. (126)

Charles Tipke Henry, Kennewick, jr. (78)

—

YAKIMA

Coach: Jon Kinloch/Drew Cavanaugh

Jaxson Goldsmith, West Valley, sr. (91)

Jackson Cluff, West Valley, sr. (9)

Robert Galindo, Davis, sr. (63)

Cesar Hernandez, Davis, fr. (39)

Brandon Lee, Davis, soph. (64)

Blake Garza, Davis, soph. (122)

Luke Navarre, Zillah, jr. (117)

Nic Navarre, Zillah, soph. (151)

Kelson Gebbers, Brewster, jr. (154)

Levi Dorset, Grandview, soph. (38)

—

NORTHWEST 1

Coach: Al Shannon

Quinn Swanson, Mt. Vernon, soph. (55)

Jo Lee, Glacier Peak, fr. (41)

Chris Meegan, Mountlake Terrace, jr. (28)

Maddox Preder, Lake Stevens, jr. (40)

Tyler Sipma, Lynden Christian, jr. (20)

Anthony Najera, Marysville-Pilchuck, soph. (65)

Anthony Canales, Lynden, soph. (123)

Steve Kuhnle, Monroe, jr. (56)

Andrew Delgadillo, Mountlake Terrace, jr. (96)

Sylas Williams, Jackson, jr. (147)

—

NORTHWEST 2

Coach: Marc Armstead

Arion Palacol, Marysville-Getchell, fr. (7)

Isaiah White, Everett, soph. (124)

Devin Gilbert, Cascade, jr. (135)

Jaxon Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace, soph. (42)

Zaveon Jones, Mountlake Terrace, soph. (72)

Hayden Conaxis, Everett, jr. (144)

Don Brown, Mountlake Terrace, soph. (131)

Josiah Pierre, Kamiak, jr. (119)

Leyton Martin, Arlington, fr. (21)

Keegan Williams, Lynnwood, jr. (112)

—

SOUTHWEST 1

Coach: Allen Brown, Doug Dietz

Naiser Lukas, Kelso, soph. (18)

Ethan Mitchell, Kelso, jr. (100)

Michael Foust, Kelso, sr. (101)

Andrew Collins, Tumwater, jr. (106)

Luke Brewer, Tumwater, jr. (74)

Michael Henderson, Kelso, soph. (8)

Kobe Parlin, Mark Morris, jr. (67)

Aaron Ofstun, R.A. Long, sr. (157)

Deacon Dietz, Mark Morris, jr. (60)

Braydon Olson, Mark Morris, soph. (61)

—

SOUTHWEST 2

Coach: Jimmy Tuominen, Prairie

Rayshaun Connor, Mountlake Terrace, fr. (3)

David Zachman, Arlington, jr. (139)

Beau Swett, Woodland, jr. (85)

Giovanny Evanson, King's Way Christian, jr. (114)

Justin Pilpot, Woodland, jr. (102)

Quentin Allen, Camas, sr. (107)

DJ Edmondson, Evergreen, sr. (30)

Jaxson Filler, Skyview, soph. (153)

Juelz Mendoza, Evergreen, sr. (103)

Josiah Johnson, Central Kitsap, jr.

—

SEATTLE 1

Coach: Martin Harris/Abdul Mohammed

Aiden Carlson, Lake Washington, jr. (14)

Tanner Jackson, Kennedy Catholic, sr. (13)

Earl Riley, Franklin, jr. (2)

Ben Nyquist, Lake Washington, sr. (98)

Miles Heide, Mount Si, jr. (160)

Blake Forrest, Mount Si, jr. (22)

Grant Lanier, Eastside Catholic, fr. (43)

Tayshawn Haygood, South Kitsap, jr. (57)

Leo Poll, Lincoln (Seattle), sr. (97)

Miles Nelson, Northwest School, jr. (148)

—

SEATTLE 2

Coach: Marcus Graham, Kent Meridian

Jamari Jackson, Franklin, jr. (69)

Dennis Johnson III, Renton, fr. (15)

Darius Harvey, Cleveland, jr. (58)

Reuben Kizer Jr., Sammamish, sr., (113)

Bennett Olujic, Eastside Catholic, jr. (152)

Nick Sanders, Federal Way, fr. (44)

Marshawn Hillard, Franklin, soph. (23)

Angelo Williams, Federal Way, fr. (59)

Damon Clarke, Klahowya, sr. (45)

Keivon Bias, Franklin, sr. (132)

—

SEATTLE 3

Coach: Rick Frazier, Franklin

Marcel Jones, Franklin, fr. (24)

Luke Johnson, Eastside Catholic, fr. (46)

Trevion Frazier, Mt. Rainier, sr. (81)

Micah Garrett, Renton, sr. (99)

Victor Raymond, Renton, sr. (156)

Dayne Cardoza, Ingraham, fr. (29)

Tate Dawson, Eastside Catholic, fr. (47)

Jordan Schenkein, Inglemoor, jr. (82)

Finn Moody, Ingraham, jr. (138)

—

SEATTLE 4

Coach: Darryl White

Ronnie Toms, Foster, soph. (25)

Amarion Gonzales, Franklin, jr. (16)

Elijah Spear, Renton, jr. (84)

Jake Arthur, Newport, jr. (109)

Ajayi Simmons, Renton, soph. (142)

Alex Elston, Eastside Catholic, fr. (11)

Issac Norris, Graham-Kapowsin, fr. (17)

D'Andre White, Cleveland, sr. (66)

Corey Crosby, Highline, fr. (83)

Isaiah Spear, Renton, jr. (149)

—

TACOMA 1

Coach: Matt Sinnes, Puyallup

Jalon Blackwell, Kentridge, jr. (5)

Luke Browne, Gig Harbor, jr. (141)

Bilal El Ghalemi, Curtis, jr. (6)

Nicholas Ferencko, Bellarmine Prep, sr. (48)

Javari Harris, Mount Tahoma, jr. (143)

Treyshawn Weatherspoon, Rogers (Puyallup), sr. (31)

Damarea Wilkens, Foss, sr. (73)

Kevin Williams, Tahoma, jr. (36)

—

TACOMA 2

Coach: Turner Cagle, Tacoma Community College

Luke Allison, Gig Harbor, soph. (159)

Dalton Brown, Tahoma, soph. (140)

Carter DeRosier, Enumclaw, jr. (62)

Kenan Dunst-Fox, Emerald Ridge, jr. (26)

Jamari Harris, Kentridge, soph. (108)

Cinque Maxwell, Curtis, jr. (68)

Cade Orness, North Kitsap, soph. (116)

Trent Williams, Curtis, sr. (86)

Jordan Williams, Curtis, fr. (4)

Carter Williford, Mount Tahoma, soph. (104)

—

TACOMA 3

Coach: Connie Richardson, Rogers (Puyallup)

Wesley Bjornstead, Capital, jr. (120)

Tavian Bowen-Moore, Charles Wright, (121)

Eddie Brown, Emerald Ridge, sr. (49)

Isaiah Brown, Peninsula, soph. (37)

Harry Davis, North Kitsap, soph. (105)

Jacob Hurskin, Thomas Jefferson, fr. (75)

Christian Parrish, Gig Harbor, jr. (32)

Dominic Randhawa, Kentridge, jr. (87)

Jayden Stephens, Tahoma, soph. (136)

Joaquin Vasquez, Emerald Ridge, jr. (27)

—

TACOMA 4

Coach: Nick Farrer, Thomas Jefferson

Xavier Randhawa, Kentridge, jr. (88)

Isaiah Sonntag, Puyallup, soph. (76)

Benjamin Parrish, Charles Wright, soph. (50)

Gabriel Martin, Curtis, sr. (10)

Logan McGough, Tahoma, jr. (150)

Ideaz Carson, Foss, soph. (1)

Devin Whitten, Curtis, soph. (71)

Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright, fr. (110)

Isaiah Norris, Graham-Kapowsin, soph. (19)

Andrew Stice, Curtis, soph. (77)