ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

2022 WIBCA Showcase to feature 160 Washington high school prospects — all hoping to turn heads

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omT4t_0fN99nO400

Tennessee Rainwater got his first name from his dad, Brandon Rainwater, who said it means “Mighty Warrior” in Cherokee. It’s a representation both of his family’s Cherokee Nation heritage, and of who he is and strives to be.

When Tennessee Rainwater, a bouncy 6-foot-6 junior talks with college basketball coaches, his name is one of the first things they’ll bring up.

“My dad said ‘if I give you a name like that, you’ve got to do something with it,” Tennessee Rainwater said. “So that’s what I plan to do.”

This weekend, the standout guard/forward will make yet another trip from Davenport, a small eastern Washington city of fewer than 2,000 residents, to the greater Seattle area to compete in the 19th annual WIBCA state basketball showcase, presented by WATTS Basketball.

It’s an event that divides 160 Washington high school basketball prospects — freshmen through seniors — up into a 10-team tournament Saturday and Sunday at Bellevue College and culminates with a championship game on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Coaches from the Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college level are expected to attend.

The showcase, which is usually in the spring, took place in October for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Before that, the event was dormant since 2019.

In October, Washington State signee Dylan Darling led an Eastern Washington team to the event championship. Darling went on to be named SBLive ’s All-Classification State Player of the Year as a senior. He averaged more than 33 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.4 steals per game and led his team back to the 4A state tournament — a season that drew a late offer from Washington State that flipped his commitment.

The event gives the 17 freshmen rostered an opportunity to make an impression on coaches at a young age and the 30 seniors who graduate in the next two months the chance to be seen in hopes of picking up a late offer. That’s why coaches like Evergreen of Vancouver’s Brett Henry urged their standout seniors to play.

“I wanted to try to get them one last look,” Henry said.

The bulk of the attendees, however, are sophomore or juniors, like Tennessee Rainwater.

Admittedly, Tenessee Rainwater started to get nervous about his recruiting prospects after his sophomore high school season was delayed to the spring, shortened with strict attendance restrictions.

He had a feeling his jump-out-the-gym athleticism and versatility as both a lead guard and capable post scorer would be of interest to colleges, but his chances to show that were limited.

Then a standout 2021 summer of AAU basketball with Eastern Washington elite started bringing in interest from college coaches. He followed that with a strong junior season, leading Davenport to a 17-6 record, which earned him a spot on SBLive ’s 2B all-state first team .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S38Xd_0fN99nO400
View the 3 images of this gallery on the original article

Shortly after the season, Rainwater trekked across the state and packed in an 18-point showing in the WIBCA Futures Game in University Place in March and a head-turning weekend at the WATTS Basketball Showcase to one weekend.

His recruitment has picked up as he’s gotten more opportunities to play against top talent from Washington. Rainwater said he’s talking to Division I Idaho and Idaho State, Division II Central Washington and Division III Carroll College.

Now, just over a month later, he’s ready to make the most of another cross-state trip. When people learn his name, he wants to make sure they don’t forget it.

“To me right now, I’m trying to play against the best competition I can,” Tennessee Rainwater said. “That’s what gets me better and brings the best out of me. Playing against people from all around Washington and the best players, that’s honestly all I want to do."

WIBCA Showcase rosters

(Jersey numbers in parentheses)

EASTERN WASHINGTON 1

Coach: Tierre Warren, Cheney

Jaedyn Brown, Pullman, jr. (92)

Tennessee Rainwater, Davenport, jr. (127)

David Roe, Mt. Spokane, sr. (158)

Kohlby Sorweide, North Central, jr. (118)

Daniel Crowley, Central Valley, jr. (93)

Justin Sands, Mead, sr. (94)

Ryan Mount, Mead, sr. (54)

Maverick Sanders, Mt. Spokane, jr. (128)

Maximus Allen, Mead, jr. (34)

EASTERN WASHINGTON 2

Coach: Ty Fowler

Dylan Skaife, Ferris, soph. (95)

Evan Stinson, Cheney, soph. (129)

Hudson Floyd, Gonzaga Prep, fr. (12)

Pat Murphy, Ferris, jr. (155)

Gabe Heimbigner, University, soph. (111)

Jamil Miller, Gonzaga Prep, jr. (134)

Carter Verret, Gonzaga Prep, jr. (146)

Kase Wynott, Lapwai (Ida.), soph. (130)

Jeremiah Sibley, University, sr. (35)

Xavier Santana, Clarkston, soph. (80)

TRI-CITIES

Coach: Mario Mengarelli, Zillah

Brent Maldonado, Sunnyside, jr. (51)

Noah McNair, Sunnyside, soph. (52)

Peter Dress, Kamiakin, soph. (137)

Emmett Fenz, Ellensburg, jr. (133)

JT Fenz, Ellensburg, sr. (89)

Jonah Gebers, Kennewick, jr. (90)

Cash Callaway, Chiawana, sr. (70)

Donavin Young, Chiawana, jr. (145)

Carson Boesel, Okanogan, jr. (126)

Charles Tipke Henry, Kennewick, jr. (78)

YAKIMA

Coach: Jon Kinloch/Drew Cavanaugh

Jaxson Goldsmith, West Valley, sr. (91)

Jackson Cluff, West Valley, sr. (9)

Robert Galindo, Davis, sr. (63)

Cesar Hernandez, Davis, fr. (39)

Brandon Lee, Davis, soph. (64)

Blake Garza, Davis, soph. (122)

Luke Navarre, Zillah, jr. (117)

Nic Navarre, Zillah, soph. (151)

Kelson Gebbers, Brewster, jr. (154)

Levi Dorset, Grandview, soph. (38)

NORTHWEST 1

Coach: Al Shannon

Quinn Swanson, Mt. Vernon, soph. (55)

Jo Lee, Glacier Peak, fr. (41)

Chris Meegan, Mountlake Terrace, jr. (28)

Maddox Preder, Lake Stevens, jr. (40)

Tyler Sipma, Lynden Christian, jr. (20)

Anthony Najera, Marysville-Pilchuck, soph. (65)

Anthony Canales, Lynden, soph. (123)

Steve Kuhnle, Monroe, jr. (56)

Andrew Delgadillo, Mountlake Terrace, jr. (96)

Sylas Williams, Jackson, jr. (147)

NORTHWEST 2

Coach: Marc Armstead

Arion Palacol, Marysville-Getchell, fr. (7)

Isaiah White, Everett, soph. (124)

Devin Gilbert, Cascade, jr. (135)

Jaxon Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace, soph. (42)

Zaveon Jones, Mountlake Terrace, soph. (72)

Hayden Conaxis, Everett, jr. (144)

Don Brown, Mountlake Terrace, soph. (131)

Josiah Pierre, Kamiak, jr. (119)

Leyton Martin, Arlington, fr. (21)

Keegan Williams, Lynnwood, jr. (112)

SOUTHWEST 1

Coach: Allen Brown, Doug Dietz

Naiser Lukas, Kelso, soph. (18)

Ethan Mitchell, Kelso, jr. (100)

Michael Foust, Kelso, sr. (101)

Andrew Collins, Tumwater, jr. (106)

Luke Brewer, Tumwater, jr. (74)

Michael Henderson, Kelso, soph. (8)

Kobe Parlin, Mark Morris, jr. (67)

Aaron Ofstun, R.A. Long, sr. (157)

Deacon Dietz, Mark Morris, jr. (60)

Braydon Olson, Mark Morris, soph. (61)

SOUTHWEST 2

Coach: Jimmy Tuominen, Prairie

Rayshaun Connor, Mountlake Terrace, fr. (3)

David Zachman, Arlington, jr. (139)

Beau Swett, Woodland, jr. (85)

Giovanny Evanson, King's Way Christian, jr. (114)

Justin Pilpot, Woodland, jr. (102)

Quentin Allen, Camas, sr. (107)

DJ Edmondson, Evergreen, sr. (30)

Jaxson Filler, Skyview, soph. (153)

Juelz Mendoza, Evergreen, sr. (103)

Josiah Johnson, Central Kitsap, jr.

SEATTLE 1

Coach: Martin Harris/Abdul Mohammed

Aiden Carlson, Lake Washington, jr. (14)

Tanner Jackson, Kennedy Catholic, sr. (13)

Earl Riley, Franklin, jr. (2)

Ben Nyquist, Lake Washington, sr. (98)

Miles Heide, Mount Si, jr. (160)

Blake Forrest, Mount Si, jr. (22)

Grant Lanier, Eastside Catholic, fr. (43)

Tayshawn Haygood, South Kitsap, jr. (57)

Leo Poll, Lincoln (Seattle), sr. (97)

Miles Nelson, Northwest School, jr. (148)

SEATTLE 2

Coach: Marcus Graham, Kent Meridian

Jamari Jackson, Franklin, jr. (69)

Dennis Johnson III, Renton, fr. (15)

Darius Harvey, Cleveland, jr. (58)

Reuben Kizer Jr., Sammamish, sr., (113)

Bennett Olujic, Eastside Catholic, jr. (152)

Nick Sanders, Federal Way, fr. (44)

Marshawn Hillard, Franklin, soph. (23)

Angelo Williams, Federal Way, fr. (59)

Damon Clarke, Klahowya, sr. (45)

Keivon Bias, Franklin, sr. (132)

SEATTLE 3

Coach: Rick Frazier, Franklin

Marcel Jones, Franklin, fr. (24)

Luke Johnson,  Eastside Catholic, fr. (46)

Trevion Frazier, Mt. Rainier, sr. (81)

Micah Garrett, Renton, sr. (99)

Victor Raymond, Renton, sr. (156)

Dayne Cardoza, Ingraham, fr. (29)

Tate Dawson, Eastside Catholic, fr. (47)

Jordan Schenkein, Inglemoor, jr. (82)

Finn Moody, Ingraham, jr. (138)

SEATTLE 4

Coach: Darryl White

Ronnie Toms, Foster, soph. (25)

Amarion Gonzales, Franklin, jr. (16)

Elijah Spear, Renton, jr. (84)

Jake Arthur, Newport, jr. (109)

Ajayi Simmons, Renton, soph. (142)

Alex Elston, Eastside Catholic, fr. (11)

Issac Norris, Graham-Kapowsin, fr. (17)

D'Andre White, Cleveland, sr. (66)

Corey Crosby, Highline, fr. (83)

Isaiah Spear, Renton, jr. (149)

TACOMA 1

Coach: Matt Sinnes, Puyallup

Jalon Blackwell, Kentridge, jr. (5)

Luke Browne, Gig Harbor, jr. (141)

Bilal El Ghalemi, Curtis, jr. (6)

Nicholas Ferencko, Bellarmine Prep, sr. (48)

Javari Harris, Mount Tahoma, jr. (143)

Treyshawn Weatherspoon, Rogers (Puyallup), sr. (31)

Damarea Wilkens, Foss, sr. (73)

Kevin Williams, Tahoma, jr. (36)

TACOMA 2

Coach: Turner Cagle, Tacoma Community College

Luke Allison, Gig Harbor, soph. (159)

Dalton Brown, Tahoma, soph. (140)

Carter DeRosier, Enumclaw, jr. (62)

Kenan Dunst-Fox, Emerald Ridge, jr. (26)

Jamari Harris, Kentridge, soph. (108)

Cinque Maxwell, Curtis, jr. (68)

Cade Orness, North Kitsap, soph. (116)

Trent Williams, Curtis, sr. (86)

Jordan Williams, Curtis, fr. (4)

Carter Williford, Mount Tahoma, soph. (104)

TACOMA 3

Coach: Connie Richardson, Rogers (Puyallup)

Wesley Bjornstead, Capital, jr. (120)

Tavian Bowen-Moore, Charles Wright, (121)

Eddie Brown, Emerald Ridge, sr. (49)

Isaiah Brown, Peninsula, soph. (37)

Harry Davis, North Kitsap, soph. (105)

Jacob Hurskin, Thomas Jefferson, fr. (75)

Christian Parrish, Gig Harbor, jr. (32)

Dominic Randhawa, Kentridge, jr. (87)

Jayden Stephens, Tahoma, soph. (136)

Joaquin Vasquez, Emerald Ridge, jr. (27)

TACOMA 4

Coach: Nick Farrer, Thomas Jefferson

Xavier Randhawa, Kentridge, jr. (88)

Isaiah Sonntag, Puyallup, soph. (76)

Benjamin Parrish, Charles Wright, soph. (50)

Gabriel Martin, Curtis, sr. (10)

Logan McGough, Tahoma, jr. (150)

Ideaz Carson, Foss, soph. (1)

Devin Whitten, Curtis, soph. (71)

Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright, fr. (110)

Isaiah Norris, Graham-Kapowsin, soph. (19)

Andrew Stice, Curtis, soph. (77)

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Rainier’s Jeremiah Nubbe Sets Washington Record in Ony Meet

When Rainier senior Jeremiah Nubbe stepped into the discus cage at Onalaska High School on Thursday, he had no idea he’d be resetting history. Nubbe, who entered Thursday’s track and field meet as the nation’s No. 1 boys discus thrower in the nation with a mark of 205 feet, 2 inches, let loose a throw of 197 feet on his first toss. He then hit 204 feet, 8 inches during his second throw. But it was his third that would cement his name in the state record books.
RAINIER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Federal Way, WA
Sports
City
Pullman, WA
City
Brush Prairie, WA
Marysville, WA
Basketball
Gig Harbor, WA
Basketball
Silverdale, WA
Sports
Longview, WA
Sports
Kent, WA
Sports
Puyallup, WA
Education
City
Bellevue, WA
Camas, WA
Sports
Snohomish, WA
Basketball
Mead, WA
Sports
University Place, WA
Education
Bellevue, WA
Sports
Yakima, WA
Sports
Raymond, WA
Education
City
Poulsbo, WA
Graham, WA
Sports
Bellevue, WA
Education
Renton, WA
Sports
Poulsbo, WA
Sports
Arlington, WA
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Education
Seattle, WA
College Basketball
Brush Prairie, WA
Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Tukwila, WA
Tacoma, WA
Sports
City
Grandview, WA
Clarkston, WA
Education
Mead, WA
Basketball
City
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bellingham, WA
Basketball
City
Kirkland, WA
State
Arkansas State
Burien, WA
Education
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington College Basketball
Ellensburg, WA
Basketball
Ellensburg, WA
Sports
Kelso, WA
Basketball
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
Spokane Valley, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
Gig Harbor, WA
Sports
Camas, WA
Basketball
Sunnyside, WA
Education
Pullman, WA
College Basketball
Sammamish, WA
Basketball
City
University Place, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Sports
Puyallup, WA
Sports
Sammamish, WA
Education
City
Camas, WA
City
Marysville, WA
Local
Washington Basketball
Spokane Valley, WA
Education
Mill Creek, WA
Sports
Ellensburg, WA
Education
City
Snoqualmie, WA
City
Arlington, WA
Okanogan, WA
Sports
Clarkston, WA
Sports
Tukwila, WA
Sports
Vancouver, WA
Sports
Enumclaw, WA
Sports
Graham, WA
Education
Everett, WA
Education
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
City
Burien, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Seattle, WA
City
Snohomish, WA
City
Everett, WA
Poulsbo, WA
Education
Tumwater, WA
Sports
Renton, WA
Basketball
State
Washington State
Raymond, WA
Sports
Snohomish, WA
Sports
Kennewick, WA
Sports
City
Monroe, WA
Pullman, WA
Education
City
Clarkston, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
Snohomish, WA
Education
Tacoma, WA
Education
Kelso, WA
Education
Pasco, WA
Sports
Mukilteo, WA
Sports
Olympia, WA
Sports
City
Longview, WA
Lake Stevens, WA
Basketball
Lake Stevens, WA
Sports
Bellevue, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Vancouver, WA
Education
Vancouver, WA
Basketball
Marysville, WA
Education
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Education
City
Vancouver, WA
Davenport, WA
Sports
City
Renton, WA
Pasco, WA
Education
Mill Creek, WA
Education
City
Tumwater, WA
Mukilteo, WA
Education
Longview, WA
Education
Olympia, WA
Basketball
Federal Way, WA
Education
Lake Stevens, WA
Education
Arlington, WA
Sports
Bothell, WA
Sports
City
Mukilteo, WA
Okanogan, WA
Basketball
City
Des Moines, WA
City
Yakima, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Basketball
Marysville, WA
Sports
City
Port Orchard, WA
Bellingham, WA
Education
City
Brewster, WA
City
Raymond, WA
Everett, WA
Sports
Local
Arkansas Basketball
City
Kent, WA
City
Sammamish, WA
Snoqualmie, WA
Education
City
Lynden, WA
City
Graham, WA
Renton, WA
Education
Kent, WA
Basketball
Grandview, WA
Education
City
Lake Stevens, WA
Okanogan, WA
Education
Snoqualmie, WA
Sports
City
Mead, WA
City
Okanogan, WA
Pasco, WA
Basketball
Longview, WA
Basketball
City
Washington, AR
City
Pasco, WA
Bellingham, WA
Sports
University Place, WA
Sports
Kirkland, WA
Sports
Lynden, WA
Sports
Tumwater, WA
Basketball
Enumclaw, WA
Education
Sammamish, WA
Sports
City
Davenport, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
Lynden, WA
Basketball
Tumwater, WA
Education
Camas, WA
Education
Lynden, WA
Education
City
Mill Creek, WA
Kirkland, WA
Education
City
Enumclaw, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
City
South Hill, WA
South Hill, WA
Sports
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Cheney, WA
City
Gig Harbor, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Pullman, WA
Basketball
Davenport, WA
Education
Cheney, WA
College Basketball
Seattle, WA
Sports
Olympia, WA
Education
Spokane, WA
Basketball
City
Kenmore, WA
Yakima, WA
Basketball
Clarkston, WA
Basketball
Yakima, WA
Education
Kennewick, WA
Basketball
Cheney, WA
Basketball
South Hill, WA
Education
Spokane, WA
Education
Kent, WA
Education
Tacoma, WA
Basketball
Sunnyside, WA
Basketball
Mead, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Cheney, WA
Education
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Education
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Sports
City
Silverdale, WA
Arlington, WA
Education
Burien, WA
Sports
Pullman, WA
Sports
Kirkland, WA
Basketball
Brush Prairie, WA
Sports
Kelso, WA
Sports
Cheney, WA
Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Sports
Monroe, WA
Education
Bothell, WA
Education
Gig Harbor, WA
Education
City
Kelso, WA
Grandview, WA
Sports
City
Zillah, WA
Everett, WA
Basketball
Kenmore, WA
Basketball
City
Bothell, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball locks in top seed to districts; Jenna Williamson paces University softball

Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 12, North Central 2: Turk Riggan went 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and a stolen base and the Bullpups (13-6, 11-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-16, 1-15) in a GSL 4A/3A game. G-Prep locked in the GSL's top 4A seed to next week's district tournament. Trygve Grimsby went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs while Robbie Burnett added two hits, two runs and two RBIs for G-Prep.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Johnson
Person
Thomas Jefferson
KSLTV

Spring Up with Casey: Utah’s Pickleball craze continues to grow

OGDEN, Utah — KSL TV’s Casey Scott was in Ogden Thursday morning at The Picklr — a new facility that shows how the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. is taking hold here in Utah. Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle, Washington, after three...
OGDEN, UT
KHQ Right Now

Towering tackle Ashton Tripp, from Kennewick, commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State secured an in-state commitment Thursday from towering offensive tackle Ashton Tripp, a class of 2023 product from Kennewick. Tripp stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 285 pounds. The three-star prospect had recruiting interest from Washington, Boise State, Eastern Washington and Montana State, but his only offer listed on 247Sports.com came from WSU.
KENNEWICK, WA
KULR8

Montana State Billings baseball swept again in GNAC twin bill by Northwest Nazarene

NAMPA, Idaho — Montana State Billings on Saturday suffered its second consecutive doubleheader sweep against Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Northwest Nazarene. The Nighthawks won the first game 4-3 thanks to Alex Salsman's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. MSUB was trailing by three runs in the top of the seventh before Mitch Winter tied the game with a three-run shot. Duke Pahukoa's two-run homer in the in the fifth put Northwest Nazarene up 3-0.
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aau Basketball#Highschoolsports#Wibca Showcase#Cherokee Nation#Watts Basketball#Bellevue College#Division Iii#Naia#Eastern Washington#Sblive
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Brolin throws no-hitter, Griffith two-hitter in Philomath baseball DH sweep

Skylar Brolin threw a no-hitter and David Griffith pitched a complete-game two hitter Thursday as Philomath High swept an Oregon West Conference doubleheader at Sisters. The Warriors won the first game 8-0 with Griffith on the mound. He had five strikeouts and two walks. Brolin’s no-hitter in the nightcap, a 6-0 victory, included eight strikeouts and two walks.
PHILOMATH, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Ducks Put Away Rainier, 12-5

Zack Swanson struck out 10 batters in four innings and Toutle Lake dealt Rainier a 12-5 loss Thursday in C2BL baseball action in Toutle. The Ducks (17-1, 14-0 league) scored nine runs in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie and cruised from there. Swanson had a pair of hits to help his own cause, while Fisher Wassell drove in three runs.
RAINIER, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Caleb Gray homers, helps West Valley baseball sweep Clarkston; Joey Miller lifts Clarkston softball over East Valley

Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. West Valley 13, Clarkston 3: Caleb Gray went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, triple and three RBIs and the Eagles (13-3, 10-1) beat the visiting Bantams (5-7, 3-7) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. JT Wilson went 2 for 2 with four RBIs for WV. Jacob Caldwell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Clarkston.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
313
Followers
422
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy