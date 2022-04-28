How to watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV channel and streaming info
The 2022 NFL draft is finally here. The first round begins Thursday night in Las Vegas with the host team — the Raiders — sitting out the first two rounds after trading multiple draft choices for former Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams.
The Washington Commanders hold the No. 11 overall selection. Overall, Washington has six picks in the 2022 draft and is without selections in the third and fifth rounds. The Commanders have two seventh-round choices.
Washington traded its third-round selection in this year’s draft in the trade for Carson Wentz.
Will the Commanders remain at No. 11 and select a wide receiver? Or will they go defense for the sixth consecutive season?
Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch the first round of the draft.
2022 NFL draft schedule
Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Draft location
How to watch Round 1
Television coverage
- ABC
- ESPN
- NFL Network
Live stream
- fuboTV (try for free)
First-round order
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
New York Giants (via CHI)
Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)
New York Jets (via SEA)
Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans (via CLE)
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)
New Orleans Saints (via IND through PHI)
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia (via NO)
New Orleans (via PHI)
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers (via LV)
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs (via SF through MIA)
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit (via LAR)
Comments / 0