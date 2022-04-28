ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft: Time, TV channel and streaming info

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft is finally here. The first round begins Thursday night in Las Vegas with the host team — the Raiders — sitting out the first two rounds after trading multiple draft choices for former Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 11 overall selection. Overall, Washington has six picks in the 2022 draft and is without selections in the third and fifth rounds. The Commanders have two seventh-round choices.

Washington traded its third-round selection in this year’s draft in the trade for Carson Wentz.

Will the Commanders remain at No. 11 and select a wide receiver? Or will they go defense for the sixth consecutive season?

Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch the first round of the draft.

2022 NFL draft schedule

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Draft location

How to watch Round 1

Television coverage

  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • NFL Network

Live stream

First-round order

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

New York Jets

New York Giants

Carolina Panthers

New York Giants (via CHI)

Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

New York Jets (via SEA)

Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans (via CLE)

Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)

New Orleans Saints (via IND through PHI)

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia (via NO)

New Orleans (via PHI)

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers (via LV)

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs (via SF through MIA)

Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit (via LAR)

