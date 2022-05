WHITEWRIGHT — Madie Rohre threw a three-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks and was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, walked and scored as Whitewright swept Paris Chisum with a 4-1 victory in their Class 3A Region II bi-district series. Whitewright (19-7) will face Whitesboro in an area round series at Bells. Game 1 is 6 p.m. on Friday and Games 2 & 3 will be 11 a.m. on Saturday. ...

GUNTER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO