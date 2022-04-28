ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

David Singleton to Play Super Senior Year For UCLA Men’s Basketball

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JloLd_0fN91wnh00

Singleton has been one of the top 3-point shooters in the Pac-12 since arriving in college.

View the original article to see embedded media.

David Singleton sent out a teaser Wednesday night that he would be making his decision on his future the next day.

Thursday arrived, and Singleton made his intentions clear – he's coming back to Westwood for one last ride.

The UCLA men's basketball guard has already played four seasons in Pauley Pavilion, but thanks to the NCAA granting additional eligibility to student-athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19 in 2020, Singleton is able to return for one more. Singleton has appeared in 127 games for the Bruins, starting in 24 of those contests while only missing four, and he is one of the final holdovers from the Steve Alford era.

Singleton has been one of the Pac-12's most efficient long-range shooters since he stepped foot on campus in 2018, posting a 3-point percentage above 45% in three of his four seasons. For his career, Singleton is averaging 4.7 points in 17.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.8% from deep and 70.0% from the free throw line. Singleton is just 19 triples away from surpassing Darren Collison and breaking into UCLA's all-time top 10 in 3-pointers made, and he currently sits at No. 4 in program history in 3-point percentage.

It didn't take long for that high-level 3-point shooting to catch on, and when Alford was replaced by interim coach Murry Bartow midseason, Singleton's foothold in the rotation only grew. Singleton averaged a career-high 5.2 points per game as a freshman, with his 13 and 14-point outings to start Pac-12 play lifting the Bruins to a pair of wins to open the Bartow era.

After a few more double-digit scoring performances, Singleton played a season-high 33 minutes in the Pac-12 tournament against Stanford before ultimately leaving the game with a broken foot. Singleton was ready for the beginning of the next season, with Mick Cronin taking over while he still worked his way back.

Singleton notched career-lows in points per game, 2-point attempts per game, 3-point percentage and field goal percentage that year, but he started in 14 of UCLA's last 15 games. That stretch lined up with the Bruins' 11-3 end to the regular season, with Singleton managing to contribute in an all-around role regardless of the otherwise falling production.

Over the next two seasons, Singleton's minutes dwindled slightly and he was no longer a consistent member of the starting five. That didn't mean he was without his moments, though – Singleton tied his career high with 15 points in the Sweet 16 against Alabama, helping UCLA secure its second overtime win of the 2021 Final Four run. Just this past January, Singleton knocked down six 3-pointers to finish with 22 points when the Bruins were shorthanded due to injuries and health protocols.

Singleton did not score a single point in the regular season finale against USC, nor did he add any across UCLA's three Pac-12 tournament games. After being scoreless against in the Round of 64 and Round of 32 in the NCAA tournament, Singleton did not check in against North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Despite the diminished role, Singleton is on his way back to a Bruin team that would have had a massive hole on the perimeter had he left. With Jake Kyman transferring to Wyoming and Johnny Juzang declaring for the NBA Draft, UCLA would not have been returning any wings who shot better than 34% from 3 last season.

“David has been a great leader for us, and we are excited that he will continue his education and use his extra year of eligibility,” Cronin said in a statement released by the team. “David has been a big shot maker through the past four seasons, and his return is a major boost for us. He embodies everything that our program believes in, and personally, I’m just happy that I get to spend another year coaching David.”

As it stands, the Bruins have 12 scholarship players on the roster for next season – one under the NCAA limit. If Jules Bernard returns from the NBA Draft pool, UCLA will hit the cap, but should Cody Riley or center Myles Johnson move on, Cronin's staff would be able to hit the transfer market in search for another piece.

Cronin will have Singleton, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, Jaylen Clark and potentially Bernard back next year, meaning that even with the multiple departures, the fourth-year coach has his fair share of veterans at his disposal in 2022.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft. He announced his decision on social media. Bolton played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga. He is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21. Four other Gonzaga starters have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme (TIH’-mee), wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.
SPOKANE, WA
deseret.com

6 Utah football players have reportedly entered the transfer portal this week

It’s been a busy couple of days in the NCAA transfer portal for the Utah Utes. Utah linebacker Carson Tabaracci, safety Kamo’i Latu, offensive lineman Marist Talavou and running back Braedon Wissler all reportedly entered the portal Thursday, while safety Stone Azarcon and wide receiver Ben Renfro did so earlier in the week.
UTAH STATE
The Spun

Controversial Big Ten Football Preseason Rankings Released

All of the talk in the sporting world right now is about the upcoming first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Well, almost all of it. A certain recruiting insider decided to shake things up last week when he released a highly controversial list of the best Big Ten teams heading into the 2022 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
State
Wyoming State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
State
Alabama State
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NBA Assistant Coach Reportedly Arrested On Wednesday

An NBA assistant coach has reportedly been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fraud case. Keyon Dooling, an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, was reportedly arrested earlier this week. He’s been placed on paid administrative leave by the Jazz. Dooling was allegedly involved in the group of...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Collison
Person
Steve Alford
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
David Singleton
Person
Tyger Campbell
The Spun

Iowa Basketball Player Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Josh Ogundele will return to Iowa after withdrawing his name from the NCAA transfer portal. The Hawkeyes center announced his decision in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon. Buried down Iowa’s bench, Ogundele only scored seven points in as many games during his freshman campaign, logging 17 total minutes. Last season, he averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 5.2 minutes in 19 games.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#Ncaa Tournament#College Basketball#Ucla Men#Pac 12
News Channel Nebraska

USC Football Schedule 2022

Originally Posted On: https://www.barrystickets.com/blog/usc-football-schedule/. The 2022 USC football schedule was released by the Pac-12, and it features seven home games at the Coliseum in Lincoln Riley’s debut season as head coach. The Trojans will play against league opponents Arizona State, California, Colorado, and Washington State at the Coliseum this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

Duke makes unusual hire from rival school

Jon Scheyer is already moving differently than his predecessor Coach K did. 247 Sports reported on Friday that Duke has hired Jai Lucas, an assistant coach for rival Kentucky, to fill the last spot on Scheyer’s bench. The report adds that it marks the first time the Blue Devils have hired outside of the “Duke family” since the 1990s.
DURHAM, NC
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
778
Followers
896
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy