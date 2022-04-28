ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeadBeach Brewery's Borderland BeerFest returns to Downtown El Paso on Saturday

By Anthony Jackson, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
The Borderland BeerFest is back on tap for 2022.

El Pasoans once again will be able to enjoy the celebration that has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.

The free event begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at DeadBeach Brewery, 406 Durango St.

Dozens of regional and local breweries are set to sell their signature beers alongside food trucks on the street outside the brewery. Participants will be greeted by a live music stage, DJ stages, artisan vendors and live artists.

El Paso's The 1-800 band will perform

The 1-800 band has been around since 2019, and they have found a lot of success so far. Originally from El Paso, the band has toured across the West Coast and even had their song, "Lovewave," go viral on Instagram with over 60,000 people using it on their reels, including Christina Aguilera, Priyanka Chopra and Zoe Kravitz.

Robert Macias, the vocalist and guitarist, said he describes their music as indie rock "with a hint of '80s nostalgia."

The band has played in Los Angeles three times and even filmed a music video there.

"It's crazy on how many fans we had that we didn't even know about," bassist Armando Portillo said.

This year, the band members have a lot of projects that they are excited about.

"We're excited to get back into the studio and start working on the next wave of projects that we've got going," Macias said, adding that the band currently is being courted "by some very, very big names" for sync licensing deals.

A sync licensing agreement allows a music user to include copyrighted music in visual media like movies, commercials or video games.

Despite having found success outside El Paso, band members said they want to make themselves more well known in the Borderland.

"People don't know that we're from here, and they trip (when) they find out," Macias said.

Mixtape-maker DJ Phame to spin

DJ Phame, also known as Mike Rhodes, started his music career in 2005. Rhodes said he was inspired to create mixtapes after the death of DJ Screw, an artist from Houston who died from a codeine overdose in 2000.

"DJ Screw would make these mixtapes and when he passed away, I was like 'There's nobody else to make these mixtapes now,' so I started making mixtapes of my own," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said he hasn't had many chances to tour. He DJ'ed a 420 fashion show in 2013, but hasn't done a lot since.

Rhodes said he's producing new mixtapes this year and also plans on booking more gigs.

"I want everyone to have a good time and drink responsibly," Rhodes said.

Anthony Jackson may be reached at ADJackson@elpasotimes.com and @TonyAnjackson on Twitter.

BeerFest musical lineup

• 2:30 to 4 p.m.: Soul Sacrifice Santana Tribute

• 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Dusty Low

• 6:30 to 8 p.m.: The Roulettes

• 8:30 to 10 p.m.: The 1-800

• 10:30 p.m. to midnight: DJ Phame

Local breweries at BeerFest

• DeadBeach Brewery

• Aurellia’s Bottle Shop & Brewhouse

• Blazing Tree Brewery

• Craft Rhythm & Brews

• El Paso Brewing Co.

• Flix Brewhouse

• Old Sheepdog Brewery

• Public House 28 Brewery

• Three Missions Brewery

For nonbeer drinkers, specialty wines will be available. Nonalcoholic mocktails also will be available.

Participating regional breweries

• Austin Eastciders

• Bosque Brewing Co.

• Community Brewing Co.

• Independence Brewing Co.

• Lakewood Brewing Co.

• Marble Brewery

• Real Ale Brewing Co.

• Saint Arnold Brewing Co.

• Santa Fe Brewing

• Southern Star Brewing

• Tumbleroot Brewing

• Wilde Acre Brewing

Food providers on the menu

• DeadBeach Brewery Craft Kitchen

• El Jefe Food Truck

• Sushi on Wheels

• Craze Yogurt Lounge

