Miles High School made easy work of a trip to Fort Stockton to play Fort Hancock in a Class 2A bidistrict softball game.

Miles beat the Lady Mustangs 29-4 in five innings.

Jessica Hinds got the win in the pitcher’s circle for Miles. She allowed two hits and four runs while striking out nine in three innings of work. Offensively, she hit 5-for-5 – including a triple -- with four runs batted in.

Regan Smithwick was 2-for-4 at the plate and had six RBI off two doubles. Emily Sklenarik was 3-for-3 and had four RBI off two doubles and a home run.

The Lady Bulldogs had 18 hits and took advantage of 19 walks issued by the Fort Hancock pitcher. They also had 13 stolen bases.

Lizzie Syler, Allyson Matheny, Karlee Ray and Jaycee Hickey each had two RBI for the Lady Bulldogs.

Sierra Ivey pitched two innings of relief, striking out two and allowing no hits or runs.

The Lady Bulldogs advance to play Hamlin in the area round.

Mason 5, Thrall 3

Mason rallied to beat Thrall 5-3 in a Class 2A bidistrict game in Dripping Springs.

The Cowgirls trailed 2-0 going into the third inning when they tied it 2-2.

Mason took a 3-2 lead after the fourth and held Thrall scoreless through five innings to claim the win.

Tori Perlichek went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in two runs to lead the Cowgirls.

Kamryn Loeffler had a solo home run for Mason. Perlichek and Loeffler each had a stolen base.

Tara Bolley had the complete-game win in the circle for the Cowgirls. She struck out eight and allowed three runs on seven hits.

Mason advances to face the winner between Snook and Latexo in the area round.

Other scores

Winters 12, Ozona 5

Marfa 15, Menard 5

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Miles Lady Bulldogs run-rule Fort Hancock in bidistrict