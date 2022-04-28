ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students walk out of Brashear High School advocating for more diverse teachers

 2 days ago

Students walk out of Brashear High School advocating for more diverse teachers 00:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dozens of Brashear High School students walked out of class Thursday morning.

The students said they want changes to the curriculum, better communication about mental health services and more diverse teachers.

They walked out before 10 a.m. and headed to the Beechview Spray Park.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

"Students need to see leaders that look like them. We are one of the most diverse schools in Pennsylvania, we're actually number 30, and we have a majority of Black students, and we do not have diverse teachers at all," said junior Monica Bynum.

The students say they had enough after the mass shooting early Easter morning that killed two teens and injured nine others.

When they returned to class that Monday, they said teachers told them they were unable to talk about the shooting. While there were counselors available to students, they say they didn't know when or where those counselors would be.

Comments / 8

???
2d ago

Tomorrow: Students walk out of school because the teaching staff is too diverse. Why skip class for one day when you can make it two

Reply
6
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

2 local schools named among best in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two local high schools have made U.S. News and World Report's list of top 10 schools in Pennsylvania.According to the new rankings, Peters Township High School is listed as the 7th best school in the state.Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 is listed as the 9th best in Pennsylvania.To read the full list, click here.
CBS Pittsburgh

Students cancel walkout against bullying at Deer Lakes High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Deer Lakes High School students said they called off a walkout to protest bullying because they were bullied for planning it.The students said they received harassment from some classmates, parents and the community. They added that they did receive some support from others."What I've gone through is being bullied about my skin color or questioned about my sexual orientation, and it just becomes too much after a while," said Kevin Hoffman, a senior at Deer Lakes High School.Hoffman said he's experienced bullying for far too long. As he's finishing up his senior year at Deer Lakes...
WBRE

Top 10 high schools in Pennsylvania, according to US News and World Report

(WHTM) – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best public schools in the nation, some of which are located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The rankings are based on six weighted criteria: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate. […]
CBS Pittsburgh

5th grader saves the day after 4-year-old cousin gets on school bus

PORT VUE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating an unusual situation at South Allegheny Elementary in Port Vue. A 4-year-old showed up at the school, but she wasn't supposed to be there. Police said the child got on the school bus with her two cousins and ended up at the school Friday morning. Port Vue Police Department Chief David Petruski said it's a call he's never had before."We got a call from county 911 to stop at the elementary school regarding a small student that was there that was not a student," he said.Petruski said the 4-year-old's parents didn't know she...
CBS Pittsburgh

Imani Christian Academy closed Thursday due to 'shooter threat'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a 'shooter threat' was made at Imani Christian Academy.The private school located in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood will be closed Thursday as a result of the threat.Police tell KDKA that school officials reported the threat that had been made by email on Wednesday evening, but it did not contain any specifics regarding date or time.The school had asked police to supply additional officers on patrol for the start and end of the school day, but ultimately decided to close the school for the day instead.School officials say that testing (Stanford 10 Testing) will resume on Friday, April 29. Police say they are continuing to investigate.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Child uncovers old starting gun buried in mud at Rostraver Elementary School

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — Students and employees of Rostraver Elementary School had a twist in their day when a student found a small starter gun buried behind the building. According to a press release from the Belle Vernon Area School District, a student found what appeared to be a small handgun buried in the mud while on a class break. The student notified a teacher, and the gun was taken into possession by Rostraver Township Police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley School District approves changes to middle school courses

Quaker Valley School District officials have approved changes in the program of studies for the middle school. The board voted on April 26 to replace two English language arts classes with a new ELA class. The new course incorporates reading comprehension, vocabulary development, the writing process and grammar skills. Throughout...
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Gainey wants to address gun violence as public health crisis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our kids are dying, shot and killed at the hands of other kids.Youth gun violence is out of control. It's destroying families and ripping apart communities.                Now, in the final part of our "KDKA Investigates" series, we explore the solutions for ending the surge of youth gun violence in the region.While past solutions have failed, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is proposing a different approach. He said we need to address the violence as a public health crisis and treat it as if it were a disease."If we look at violence like...
