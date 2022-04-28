Car thief crashes into multiple police vehicles while fleeing, SFPD says

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – An East Bay woman was arrested in Livermore over the weekend for allegedly engaging in identity theft dating back several years. Police posted on social media Monday that officers located a stolen black Mercedes-Benz sedan on South Vasco Road. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Burlingame. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found evidence of identity theft dating back to 2019. Evidence included stolen mail, checks and several stolen license plates. Police in Livermore said they seized these items, including license places, from a stolen vehicle. A woman found in the vehicle has been accused of identity theft. (Livermore Police Department)Officers also arrested a 32-year-old Union City woman who was inside the Mercedes. She was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and receiving stolen property. The woman’s identity has not been released. Police said they are now reaching out to victims who had their property stolen. The victims were reportedly located throughout the Bay Area.

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO