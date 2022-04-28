ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car thief crashes into multiple police vehicles while fleeing, SFPD says

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - San Francisco police arrested 24-year-old Robert Sonza for allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing into multiple police cars while fleeing, authorities said. Police said they responded to reports of a stolen vehicle involved in multiple recent auto burglaries in the area of Grant Ave. and...

