Former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Gabe Sulser is transferring to the University of Texas to suit up for the Longhorns next season. Sulser confirmed the news with SWX Montana on Thursday afternoon, saying that he has no ill-will towards the maroon and silver but that he was looking for a fresh start. Specifically in regards to the move to an FBS powerhouse program like Texas, Sulser told SWX Montana that he "wanted to bet on himself and walk on to an FBS program to prove that he could do it."

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO