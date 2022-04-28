ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilchrist County, FL

18-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested After Calling In Bomb Threats To School

By Jake Grissom
 2 days ago

Douglas Aaron Marangoni, 18, has been arrested and charged with five (5) Felony charges and two (2) Misdemeanor charges with a total bond of $220,000.00 for his involvement in the bomb threats against the Gilchrist County School District on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office immediately began investigating the case and securing the schools in those local communities.

Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and FDLE Resident Agent in Charge, Jeff Watson, sent resources to GCSO to assist in the investigation which has been ongoing since the threats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYz1p_0fN8nDhm00
Douglas Aaron Marangoni, 18

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we continue to work in conjunction with our law enforcement partners,” said Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

Marangoni was arrested on Wednesday on the warrant and booked into the Gilchrist County Jail.

“These cowardly and terroristic threats were made utilizing numerous layers of electronic technology which takes not only hundreds of man-hours to investigate and sift through but also the highest level of technology to analyze and interpret,” said Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our communities during that time and want to again assure everyone that everything that was done, and is continuing to be done, is for the sole purpose of protecting everyone in our communities,” Schultz said.

Community Policy