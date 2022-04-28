ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Winter Park hosts Windermere, Lake Highland is home in FHSAA lacrosse finals

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8h8v_0fN8lHJ600
Winter Park faces Windermere High in an all-Orange County Class 2A regional final on Saturday at Showalter Field. Tomás Diniz Santos/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Winter Park boys and Lake Highland Prep girls lacrosse teams host Florida High School Athletic Association regional championship games this weekend.

The Wildcats face Windermere High in an all-Orange County Class 2A final on Saturday at Showalter Field.

Lake Mary travels to Ponte Vedra and Montverde Academy is at Benjamin High in Palm Beach Gardens in other boys games involving area teams.

Lake Highland plays Merritt Island Edgewood in a 1A girls final on Friday. Hagerty travels to Vero Beach in 2A.

Admission to regional tournament games is $7. Region champions advance to FHSAA state final four tournaments May 5-7 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples.

Start time for region final games is 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Friday

Girls regional finals

Class 2A Region 2

No. 2 Hagerty (16-6) at No. 1 Vero Beach (15-3)

Buzz: Senior Hannah Thomas (68 goals) and sophomore Ellie Wilkins (54 goals) are the top goal-scorers for Hagerty. The Huskies defeated Vero Beach 7-6 on Feb. 23. The Indians won 16-5 in 2021. Hagerty ranks No. 11 overall and No. 5 in FHSAA Class 2A power ratings. Vero Beach, which averages 13 points per game, is No. 3 overall and No. 1 in 2A.

Class 1A Region 2

No. 6 Merritt Island Edgewood (13-4) at No. 1 Lake Highland Prep (15-2)

Buzz: Lake Highland won 26-2 when the teams faced off in last year’s regional championship round. The Highlanders, state runners-up in 2021, rank No. 2 in the state behind 1A Region 4 finalist Delray Beach American Heritage. Senior Lauren Pittman has 36 goals and 19 assists for Lake Highland. Edgewood ranks No. 27 in 1A.

Other girls finals

2A Region 1: No. 3 Ponte Vedra (15-5) at No. 1 St. Johns Bartram Trail (19-3)

2A Region 3: No. 2 Lithia Newsome (15-4) at No. 1 Lutz Steinbrenner (20-1)

2A Region 4: No. 2 Boca Raton (19-2) at No. 1 Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (13-3)

1A Region 1: No. 2 St. Augustine (16-4) at No. 1 Jacksonville Episcopal (18-3)

1A Region 3: No. 5 Bradenton St. Stephen’s (14-2) at No. 2 Naples (17-2)

1A Region 4: No. 2 Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest (18-3) at No. 1 Delray Beach American Heritage (16-2), 4

Saturday

Boys region finals

Class 2A Region 1

No. 2 Lake Mary (19-2) at No. 1 Ponte Vedra (17-3)

Buzz: First meeting since Ponte Vedra won 12-5 in a 2019 region semifinal. The Sharks rank No. 4 overall and No. 2 in FHSAA Class 2A power rankings. Junior Maddox Johnson has 56 goals and 12 assists. Lake Mary, ranked No. 5 overall and No. 3 in 2A, is led by senior Joshua Donovan (48 goals, 22 assists) and Caden Harshbarger (44 goals, 35 assists).

Class 2A Region 2

No. 2 Windermere High (18-2) at No. 1 Winter Park (18-2)

Buzz: Winter Park, ranked No. 4 in 2A, won both meetings in 2021 and prevailed 14-0 when the teams played March 1. Four players have scored more than 30 goals for the state runner-up Wildcats, including senior Lawton Dowdell (55 goals). Ryan Langhoff has 59 goals and 17 assists and Kade Fixler has 39 goals and 31 assists for Windermere.

Class 1A Region 2

No. 6 Montverde Academy (13-6) at No. 1 Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin (16-3)

Buzz: Benjamin ranks No. 2 in the state behind 1A Region 4 finalist Boca Raton St. Andrew’s. Senior Jack Regnery has 44 goals and 17 assists for the Bucs. Montverde ranks No. 9 in 1A. Senior Aaron Williams has a team-high 36 goals for the Eagles. Junior Seth Isenhour has 33 goals and 25 assists and Spencer Odier has 31 goals and 18 assists.

Other boys finals

2A Region 3: No. 3 Lithia Newsome (19-2) at No. 1 Tampa Plant (17-2)

2A Region 4: No. 2 Jupiter (13-8) at No. 1 Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (14-3)

1A Region 1: No. 2 Gainesville Oak Hall (14-5) at No. 1 Jacksonville Bolles (19-2)

1A Region 3: No. 2 Naples Community School (16-4) at No. 1 Tampa Jesuit (15-2)

1A Region 4: No. 2 West Palm Beach Oxbridge (18-4) at No. 1 Boca Raton St. Andrew’s (17-3), 7:30

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Lake Nona wins FHSAA boys state tennis championship in dramatic fashion

Lake Nona High School’s boys tennis team pulled out an epic 4-2 win against favored Miami Palmetto to claim the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship in dramatic fashion on Thursday. Six of the seven matches between loaded teams went to 10-point “super tiebreakers” at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs in what had to be the closest final in FHSAA tournament ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Winter Park, FL
Education
Orange County, FL
Sports
Orange County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
Windermere, FL
Sports
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Education
City
Naples, FL
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Winter Park, FL
Sports
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Winter Park, FL
City
Windermere, FL
City
Edgewood, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Windermere, FL
Education
Orlando Sentinel

FSU linebacker Cortez Andrews becomes 7th Seminole to transfer since spring camp

Florida State linebacker Cortez Andrews has decided to transfer, becoming the seventh Seminole to enter the transfer portal since the end of spring camp and eighth overall. This is the second time that Andrews has transferred during his career, arriving at FSU in 2021 after spending two seasons at Maryland. The redshirt sophomore appeared in six games for the Seminoles last season, recording 6 ...
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

OT dramatics decide title

LECANTO — Freshman Carly Furniss was so caught up in the moment, she didn’t even realize she had just made the play to win Thursday night’s District 1A-5 flag football title game against Tarpon Springs. Furniss intercepted a pass on the goal line in the second overtime...
LECANTO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
WJHG-TV

Indoor baseball training facility could be coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An indoor baseball and softball training center could be coming to Panama City Beach. A representative with D-BAT Baseball and Softball Academics was at Thursday’s council meeting to propose a partnership with the city to bring a facility to the beach. D-BAT works...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhsaa#Lacrosse Players#Highlanders#Highschoolsports#Fhsaa Lacrosse#Montverde Academy#Merritt Island Edgewood#Vero Beach 7 6#Indians#Fhsaa Class 2a
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex set for Friday, Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Thursday racing segment centered on the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain in the northeast corner of Bay County. This past weekend local race fans saw a variety of racing, including some of the fastest cars the state of Florida has to offer. One of the highlights, the final run in the 28-X No Time class. A car dubbed Triple-X in the near lane and “Turbo B” with Brian Speights of Sarasota at the wheel. It would be Speights and Turbo B winning this run and walking away with a check of four grand! The racing resumes Friday and Saturday with what they call Gassers, Gear Jammers ( standard transmission ) and Super Stock. And in some way the track goes back to the 50′ and 60′s as the Nostalgia Night Race Series rolls into the Motorplex. This group will include front engine dragsters , and race cars from the 1940 to the 1980. Friday Night is test n tune, the gates open at 4 and Saturday racing starts at 3. As always kids 12 and under us free.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

NIL deal opens charitable opportunity for Orlando HBCU football signee

In a new era of name, image and likeness opportunities for college athletes, Julian Calvez is using his stature to benefit causes close to his heart. Calvez, a Grambling State signee, is hosting a free star-studded “neighborhood hero” football camp May 14 at Jones High School. The event, which benefits the Brain Cancer Foundation, runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and includes food trucks and a celebrity ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy