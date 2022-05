Frank Lampard said he has "loved every minute" of being in charge at Everton after being asked whether he would stay as manager next season should the Toffees be relegated. Everton have six games left and go into Sunday's home fixture against Chelsea two points behind 17th-place Burnley, but with a match in hand. Lampard made it clear he is determined to keep the club in the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO