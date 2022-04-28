ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dwindle Now Uses Super Sap Resin-7 Eco-Friendly Glue

 2 days ago

Dwindle‘s Super Sap is an eco-friendly resin glue made from recycled, bio-based materials! Super Sap ingredients are derived from trees and are developed from waste originally disposed of by lumber yards. Instead of dumping these byproducts, Super Sap recycles waste into an eco-friendly resin they now use to make skateboards with....

