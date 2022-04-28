ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will you get your kids vaccinated against COVID-19?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
Moderna recently submitted data to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years old.

News5 wants to know, when will you get your kids vaccinated against COVID-19?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination and many parents are waiting for a chance to protect them. Pfizer's vaccine is currently available for those 5 and older.
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
