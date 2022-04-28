Moderna recently submitted data to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years old.

News5 wants to know, when will you get your kids vaccinated against COVID-19?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination and many parents are waiting for a chance to protect them. Pfizer's vaccine is currently available for those 5 and older.

