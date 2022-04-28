ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X’s ‘Long Live Montero Tour’: How to Buy Tickets

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8UOr_0fN8kpz500

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

For all the ground that Lil Nas X has broken over the past two years, it’s hard to believe the bonafide music star has never been on tour. But all that will change this fall when the 23-year-old rapper and singer embarks on his “Long Live Montero” tour.

The tour, in support of his Grammy-nominated album “Montero,” kicks off in Detroit on Sept. 6 and will make stops across the U.S. and Europe through November. Lil Nas X seems to have picked out smaller venues for his shows, compared to the massive arenas that performers of his caliber usually have no trouble filling to capacity. In L.A, for example, he’s set to play the 6,000-seat Youtube Theater in Inglewood rather than the Crypto.com Arena or Rose Bowl.

With a limited number of tickets up for grabs, you’ll want to be fast.

For the first time ever, the mobile payment service Cash App has launched an exclusive ticket presale for the Montero Tour, which went live on April 27 and runs through April 28 at 10 p.m. ET. What this means is that Cash App customers with a Cash Card have the ability to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster 48 hours before the public onsale begins on Friday. Users can view the available tour dates and enter the first nine digits of their Cash Card in the passcode box to access the presale.

General tickets go live on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. While there’s no way to ensure that you’ll secure tickets beforehand, Ticketmaster always advises fans to sign into their Ticketmaster accounts as early as possible to save time during the checkout process.

Buy tickets for Lil Nas X’s “Long Live Montero” tour here , and check out the full lineup of dates below:

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Justin Bieber’s New Deal Revealed; KILLBOY Signs With Atlantic

Click here to read the full article. The details of Justin Bieber’s new deal with Universal Music Group have been revealed. Confirmed by Variety, Bieber’s recorded music will be released via a new venture, Def Jam/Universal, with duties divided among Def Jam and Republic Records staff. This year, Tunji Balogun ascended to the CEO role of Def Jam. According to Billboard (subscription required), longtime Bieber managers Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye, of SB Projects, will lead creative on the project, which launches officially today with the release of a new song, “Honest.” + With the release of “DADDY ISSUES,” Atlantic Records...
MUSIC
Variety

Snap, Live Nation Ink Deal for Snapchat AR Experiences at Concerts and Festivals

Click here to read the full article. Snap wants to put Snapchat augmented-reality experiences — created with artists and festivals — in front of concertgoers through a multiyear deal with Live Nation Entertainment. Under the pact, fans will be able to use Snapchat at select Live Nation concerts to access custom-built AR experiences. As envisioned by the companies, those could let them try on (and potentially purchase) merchandise, find friends in the audience, discover exclusive landmarks on the festival grounds and more. And, of course, Snapchat users will be able to share content generated by the AR Lenses at live events...
BUSINESS
Variety

Openly Gay ‘Bridgerton’ Star Golda Rosheuvel Was Told by a Lesbian Director to Stay in the Closet

Click here to read the full article. When openly gay “Bridgerton” star Golda Rosheuvel —who plays the wigtastic gossip-loving Queen Charlotte on the Netflix series — was starting her acting career, she was told by a lesbian director that she should stay in the closet. “We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” Rosheuvel tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “And it was an absolute no: ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’ I...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Money Man’s Hit Single “LLC” Featuring Moneybagg Yo Now is Certified Gold

EMPIRE’s Founder & CEO Ghazi congratulates and awards multi-platinum Atlanta-based musician and entrepreneur, Money Man, with an RIAA-certified Gold plaque for smash track “LLC” featuring Moneybagg Yo. The song appears on Ghazi’s latest crypto-themed album Blockchain, which was released by Black Circle and EMPIRE and executive produced by Ghazi.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Vibe

Amazon Music To Livestream Latto’s Sold-Out Atlanta 777 Tour Stop

Click here to read the full article. Latto has brought her 777 Tour to major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Seattle, and will be closing out with a final show in her native Atlanta. Returning to Georgia for the first performance since the release of her 777 album, the Clayton County representative’s homecoming will be on full display for folks both in and outside of the city. The sold-out show set for Saturday (April 23) at The Tabernacle will be livestreamed by Rotation, Amazon Music’s flagship Hip-Hop/R&B brand. Fans of the “Big Energy” rapper can catch the southern showcase...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Kenneth Tsang, Hong Kong Actor and Kung Fu Pioneer, Dies at 86

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth Tsang, a veteran Hong Kong actor who starred in pioneering martial arts movies, has died. He was 86. Tsang (aka Tsang Kong) was staying in the Kowloon Hotel on Nathan Road, a venue used for passenger quarantine after overseas travel, and was found dead in the room on Wednesday. No immediate cause of death has been given by Hong Kong authorities. Tsang had traveled home on Monday after a visit to Singapore. His rapid COVID test on Tuesday had tested negative for the disease. With a career spanning some 65 years, Tsang had...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Long Live#Montero#Atlanta#Youtube Theater#Cash App#The Montero Tour#Ticketmaster
XXL Mag

Woman Falls Asleep on Fabolous’ Shoulder at the Club – Watch

Fabolous experienced something totally unexpected at the club. A woman fell asleep on his shoulder while he was in VIP at a Las Vegas club. On Saturday (April 23), the Brooklyn rapper posted a video on his Instagram page of a female clubgoer taking a nap on his shoulder. In the clip, F-A-B-O, who is rocking an impressive amount of iced-out necklaces and rings, is looking at his smartphone camera and he begins to pan it to his right where a woman’s head is clearly on top of his shoulder.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

‘Birds of Prey’ Actor Ella Jay Basco on Reinventing Herself as a Teen Pop Star With New Single ‘Bubble Tea’

Click here to read the full article. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month arrives on Sunday, and Ella Jay Basco is celebrating with “Bubble Tea,” the latest single from her upcoming album. Best known for her role as Cassandra Cain in the 2020 superhero film “Birds of Prey,” Basco got her start as a child actor in show’s like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Veep.” But after “Birds of Prey,” she began exploring music, releasing an EP “Middle School” when she was just 13. Half-Korean and half-Filipino, Basco often draws upon her heritage and culture when constructing her songs. One of her...
MUSIC
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Films Final Talk Show Episode: ‘The Greatest Privilege of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. “The Ellen Show” has officially wrapped its final episode. Ellen DeGeneres announced on a Twitter thread last night that the highly popular daytime talk show concluded filming its final episode. The host also offered up some personal reflections about the show and how it has evolved since its beginning. “Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Joanna Barnes Dies: Veteran Actress In Two Versions Of ‘The Parent Trap’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Joanna Barnes, a longtime film and television actress who appeared in both versions of the classic comedy The Parent Trap, died Friday at her home in The Sea Ranch, California. She was 89 and succumbed to what was described as a lengthy illness by friend Sally Jackson. In 1961 she played the role of gold digger Vicky Robinson in the original movie The Parent Trap. In the 1998 remake, she had the role of Vicki Blake, the gold digger’s mother. Her many film credits include Home Before Dark, Spartacus, and The War Wagon. Her extensive television...
SEA RANCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Megan Fox: I Pre-Dated #MeToo and ‘Got Ridiculed’ for Calling Out Hollywood Misogyny

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox spoke candidly to Glamour UK about the “ridicule” she endured after speaking out against Hollywood misogyny early in her career. The actor often spoke out about being objectified on Michael Bay sets, including one infamous “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview where she called out how creepy it was to have to dance in a bikini under a waterfall at age 15 while shooting a small part in “Bad Boys II.” Fox said bringing attention to Hollywood misogyny long before the #MeToo movement only made her a bigger punchline. “I think that I was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix’s Massive Comedy Festival Is No Joke: Here’s Why the Streamer Is Doing It Now

Click here to read the full article. When the Netflix is a Joke festival was first announced in March 2020, it was much smaller in size and scope — and then the pandemic happened. “To have to delay was really disappointing, but it gave us more time to grow the festival substantially because we felt like the idea of celebrating stand-up and comedy took on a whole new meaning,” says Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of standup and comedy formats. The end result, a joint effort between Netflix and Live Nation, takes place in Los Angeles between April 28 and May 8....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Calls Out Toxic ‘Walking Dead’ Fans After Melissa McBride Exits Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Jeffrey Dean Morgan took to social media to say that some “The Walking Dead” fans have “gone way too far” with toxic outrage over the news that Melissa McBride will no longer star in the planned Carol-Daryl spinoff with Norman Reedus. McBride’s exit was announced April 27. The actor has played Carol since the first season of AMC’s flagship zombie drama. McBride exited the spinoff because relocating to Europe to shoot the series proved “logistically untenable” for her, AMC said in a statement. “Some of you have gone WAY too far,” Morgan wrote on...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘Ozark’ Cinematography Put a ‘Sense of Danger in the Shadows’ for Season 4

Click here to read the full article. “Ozark” cinematographer Shawn Kim came aboard the show at the start of Season 4 with a good idea of what creators Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams wanted for the look of the dark thriller about a mob accountant and his family who relocate from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks: A “sense of danger in the shadows,” Kim says. “Ozark” fans have been waiting three months for the second half of the season to find out what happens to the Byrdes — Jason Bateman’s Marty, wife Wendy (Laura Linney) and their two children — as...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Cube + More To Star In The D.O.C. Documentary

A documentary about rap legend The D.O.C. is premiering this summer, and it promises a heavyweight cast of Hip Hop stars. Directed by David Caplan, the aptly-titled The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling rapper, songwriter for N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and others, and co-founder of Death Row Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘The Bachelor’: Who’s Hosting ‘Paradise,’ Is Senior Citizens Happening and Could ‘Bachelor Pad’ Return? (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After back-to-back programming for the past year, Bachelor Nation is getting a little breather, but that doesn’t mean the drama is slowing down. The next season from the mega franchise will be “The Bachelorette” Season 19,” which is currently in production and will premiere on July 11. But in the world of “The Bachelor,” news comes year-round. As part of Variety‘s story in this week’s magazine for the annual Reality Impact Report about “The Bachelor’s” 20-year anniversary, one of the franchise’s top executives is sharing exclusive details of what’s currently in the works behind-the-scenes at the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Robert Bailey Jr. Cast in ABC Comedy Pilot ‘The Son in Law’

Click here to read the full article. Robert Bailey Jr. has been cast in “The Son in Law,” an ABC comedy pilot from writer and executive producer Ajay Sahgal. Bailey will play Benjamin Greene, an EMT in a relationship with Charlie (Evangeline Young), a recent college graduate with plans to go to law school that get upended when she unexpectedly becomes pregnant. A ‘thoroughly nice guy,’ Benjamin craves the approval of Charlie’s father Jake (Chris Sullivan). Most recently, Bailey had a guest arc in the first season of “All American: Homecoming.” In 2019, he played a lead in the ABC thriller series...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy