Longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ EP Harry Friedman Comes Out of Retirement to Showrun ‘College Bowl’

By J. Kim Murphy
 2 days ago
Longtime executive producer Harry Friedman is coming out of retirement to serve as showrunner for the upcoming second season of NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl .”

Friedman had previously retired in 2019, concluding a successful 25-year run as executive producer on Sony Pictures Television’s “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Friedman was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after leaving the pair of game shows.

The hire reunites Friedman with Village Roadshow Entertainment Group CEO Steve Mosko, whose Village Roadshow TV produces “College Bowl” with Universal TV Alternative Studio. Mosko was previously chairman of Sony Pictures TV.

Friedman holds a Guinness World Record for having produced more game show episodes than anybody else in history. Friedman has won 19 Emmy Awards over his career, including two in the same category in a tie with himself — the only such incident in the awards body’s history.

“If we had kept on the same trajectory, I have no doubt we would be talking about ‘Wheel’ in the past tense. But Harry has a way of keeping the thing fresh,” “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak told Variety in 2020. “I will miss his tremendous talent, his unerring instincts and his genuine kindness. He is simply the best.”

Hosts Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning are returning for the second season of “Capital One College Bowl” as the series continues to stage mental showdowns between the nation’s top colleges and universities.

“Capital One College Bowl” comes from Village Roadshow Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. Executive producers include Peyton, Cooper and Eli Manning through Omaha Productions, Richard Reid for Richard Reid Productions, Mark Itkin for his Tough Lamb Media banner and showrunner Friedman.

