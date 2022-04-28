ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Is Launching a Flying Drone Camera for Snapchat

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Snap ’s Spectacles, the camera-enabled sunglasses, failed to take off. But now CEO Evan Spigel is taking Snapchat to the skies with a new idea designed to funnel more content into the service — Pixy , a drone-powered camera that can fly around and record video and photos for sharing on the app.

The Pixy flying cameras, priced at $230 apiece, are available for purchase in the U.S. and France “while supplies last,” according to the company. Spiegel unveiled Pixy at the Snap Partner Summit 2022, its annual event for developers and other partners.

“It’s a pocket-sized, free-flying sidekick for adventures big and small,” said Spiegel, Snap’s co-founder and CEO. “Everything you need to capture the spontaneity and fun of the moment from new perspectives is right in the palm of your hand.”

Pixy allows for four preset flight paths — it doesn’t use controllers like conventional drones. “Simply select a flight path and let Pixy take it from there,” said Spiegel. Pixy is “the world’s friendliest flying camera,” he said, “the perfect new addition to your creative toolbox, helping capture new angles and
making every moment fly.”

Videos from Pixy flights are wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories. You can then use Snapchat’s editing tools, Lenses and Sounds to customize the captured video, then share it via Snapchat Chat, Stories or Spotlight (or to third-party platforms). The 3.6-ounce Pixy measures 131.7mm x 106mm x 17.6mm and includes a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Snap noted that Pixy users will need to be aware of “local laws and regulations” in the U.S. and France about drone usage. The company is providing more info about the flying camera at pixy.com .

Also at the Snap Partner Summit, the company among other things announced a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment to create AR Lenses for concerts and festivals worldwide .

Digital Trends

How to make a public profile on Snapchat

If you want to be a creator on Snapchat, you need to create a public profile first. A public profile allows you to display your content, be found by other Snapchatters, and get subscribers. If that sounds like something you want bring to your own Snapchat experience, keep reading. In...
CELL PHONES
