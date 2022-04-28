40 migrants found trapped inside metal box at Texas-Mexico border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted three human smuggling events and encountered two large groups resulting in 322 apprehensions this week.

On April 26, Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint agents, discovered 40 migrants trapped inside a large metal box. There was a vent that was 16 inches by 6 inches on it. Agents removed it and saw the men seated upright. They had to break the box apart by unscrewing multiple bolts using a power tool.

Agents said the box had no other opening or means of escape for the occupants. Agents determined the migrants are citizens of Central America and Mexico unlawfully in the U.S. while the driver was a U.S. citizen.

All subjects were placed under arrest. A search of the truck revealed the power tool, a handgun, and loaded magazines. The Brooks County Sheriff's Office took custody of the truck, trailer, weapon, magazines, and driver.

The day before, on April 25, agents received information on an Edinburg residence used to harbor migrants. A Chevrolet SUV was observed departing the house and agents, with assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, conducted a vehicle stop. The driver and two passengers were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Later that evening, agents working near San Manuel, attempted to initiate an immigration inspection on the occupants of a maroon Chevrolet Traverse. The driver immediately veered the vehicle off the road and came to a stop. All the occupants bailed out of the vehicle and ran into the nearby brush. Agents arrested eight migrants illegally present in the U.S. without incident. The driver was never found.

In the past 24 hours, Rio Grande City Station agents encountered two large groups totaling 271 noncitizens near La Grulla. The groups consisted of 174 single adults, 53 family members, and 44 unaccompanied children. The migrants are from Central and South America, and Cuba, according to the agency.