No dirt to dish as Heat’s Bam Adebayo tries to clean up during playoffs

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

The one thing we have learned late in this NBA season is that Bam Adebayo cleans up nicely. Actually, more to the point, that the Miami Heat centers keep things spotless.

And in this case, the conversation transcends what Adebayo did in anchoring the Heat defense to a 4-1 close out of the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs.

Such is the benefit of having Mychal Mulder on the roster, with the guard added late in the season on a two-way contract.

Mulder not only is a promising shooting specialist who likely will get his next Heat exposure during summer league, he also was Adebayo’s suitemate during their lone season as teammates at the University of Kentucky in 2016-17.

And the scouting report is positive.

“He was good. He was good,” Mulder said of his insider’s take of Adebayo’s sanitary habits. “Mama raised him right. So you don’t got to worry about him in that respect, that’s for sure.”

The reunion has been embraced by both, although it is not their first time together in the NBA. Mulder spent 2019 training camp alongside Adebayo in Heat camp before moving on to the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He then moved on to stints with the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

But after rejoining the Skyforce this season and then recording several breakout performances, the Heat subbed him out for Kyle Guy on one of their two-way contracts (Javonte Smart holds the other).

It was a welcome reunion for Adebayo.

“Just having a guy I’ve known since I was 18 and knowing what Mike is capable of, and knowing the transition to get here again, he’s my guy,” Adebayo said, as the Heat awaited the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors series to determine their second-round opponent. “So I’m trying to take care of him.”

From Mulder, there are nothing but fond memories of his time at Kentucky with Adebayo.

“It was great,” he said. “Obviously my year with Bam at Kentucky was awesome. We had a great run into the elite eight. There was countless memories we made that year, really achieved a lot, grew as teammates.

“We got a close relationship ever since then. So I’ve been really proud of what he’s been able to do over here, watching his game continue to mature. And I’m looking forward to that continuing to develop and continuing to grow over the next few years.”

While there is nothing guaranteed for Mulder beyond the upcoming summer tryout, and while he is ineligible to participate in the playoffs under two-way contract rules, he has no issue emulating Trae Young, James Harden or anyone else that scout-team duty might require in coming weeks.

“It’s good, man,” he said. “I’ll pull up from halfcourt. Whatever you need from me for the scout team.”

Even when initially cast aside, Mulder, 27, said there was no disappointment.

“It wasn’t disappointing,” he said. “It was inspiring, getting an opportunity to go to camp here and getting familiar with the group, familiar with the coaching staff, that was an awesome opportunity for me.

“And getting to stay in this environment and going down to Sioux Falls and continuing to grow under [current Heat assistant Eric Glass], that was really helpful for my career. So, I knew coming out of camp I wasn’t staying here, and I was headed down to Sioux Falls.”

But before he left, he let Heat coach Erik Spoelstra know he would be up for a reunion.

“I had a conversation with Coach Spo, and I was like, ‘Coach, I’m going to do everything I can to be back in this office,’ " he said. “So I definitely wouldn’t use the word disappointing. I definitely would say it’s inspiring, for sure.”

As it is, now the schooling of Adebayo can continue for the Ontario native who was raised in Windsor.

“I’d never been to Canada, so I always wanted to know what Canada was like,” Adebayo said of his introduction to Mulder, back in 2016, in that dorm suite at Kentucky. “So it was just talking to him, back then, hearing about it and the money smelling like maple syrup or something like that.

“That’s the biggest thing he taught me. He taught me about the different type of living.”

Yes, Mulder said, lessons were required.

And, no, nothing syrupy.

“I told him,” Mulder said smiling, “our money don’t got maple syrup all over it.”

Comments / 0

