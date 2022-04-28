ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Hiddleston on Trying Something Grounded in ‘The Essex Serpent’ After Playing the Trickster ‘Loki’

By Jenelle Riley
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHsMB_0fN8kVWf00

Click here to read the full article.

Apple TV+’s new series “ The Essex Serpent ” isn’t easy to explain in a quick pitch. The drama, led by Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, grapples with big issues, wrapped in a story of mystery and emotion that examines love in all its forms, the battle between science and faith, and so much more.

Nonetheless, Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast asks Hiddleston to give his own synopsis, and he manages to pull it off in 35 seconds — and it’s a pretty good description that even includes the impressive phrase “Gothic opacity.”

Hiddleston spoke to the podcast about both “The Essex Serpent” and his earlier turn as the star of Disney+’s Marvel series “Loki,” as well as having a milestone birthday during the pandemic and so much more. He also took part in a quiz where the actor had to guess between the characters of Shakespeare and Marvel. Listen below!

“Loki” continued the adventures of the MCU’s most popular villain (or a Variant thereof) last June. Next month comes “The Essex Serpent,” a six-part limited series adaption of the acclaimed 2016 Sarah Perry novel, set 1893 in a small village plagued by rumors of a mythical beast.

“The Essex Serpent,” adapted by Anna Symon and directed by Clio Barnard, stars Danes stars as Cora Seaborn, a widow who moves with her son to a small village that may be haunted by this legendary beast. Hiddleston plays the town vicar, Reverend Will Ransome, who clashes with Cora over their differing beliefs.

It’s a new sort of role for Hiddleston, who plays a husband and father, a man of faith looking to protect and unite his community – rather than an agent of chaos.

“I guess maybe that’s why I was really drawn to it,” Hiddleston says. “I was drawn to him. He’s so finely drawn by Sarah Perry and Anna Symon. He seems to be kind of similar to a literary archetype – very grounded, very solid, very rational container for other people’s anxieties, someone that people lean on and depend on. But of course, he doesn’t have all the answers, and there are things he hasn’t folded into his theology and his worldview.”

The actor also selected the project specifically for the opportunity to work with Danes, who made an impact on him at a young age in Baz Luhrman’s “Romeo + Juliet.” Reflecting on how chemistry onscreen is hard to predict or define, he says, “The best acting I’ve ever done. If I’ve ever done any good acting, is because of the person I’m opposite. I truly believe that. And the generosity of another actor, an actor like Claire, who is prepared and committed to the game of the imagined world that you’re in. And that’s when that’s when it’s magical.”

Hiddleston says he’s had good luck with co-stars and chemistry and that it sometimes comes from going through a new experience together.

“I remember when Chris Hemsworth and I met for the first time, we were just at the beginning of this adventure, kind of like sitting next to each other on a roller coaster and not knowing where it was going,” he says. “Or when I met Benedict Cumberbatch for the first time we were training to ride like Calvary officers for ‘War Horse’ and horses are so honest, they don’t care who’s riding them really. So we fell off and had to learn.”

Hiddleston celebrated his 40th birthday last year, a milestone that he says felt “very meaningful. It’s a midpoint, isn’t it? I remember thinking I’ll count myself fortunate if I get another 40. It definitely crystallizes things in your mind.”

And while “Loki” is a fantasy series based on a comic, the show also gave the actor time to look back on his life – literally and figuratively. In one scene, Loki watches how his life played out tragically in the prime universe.

“It was moving to do it, it was it felt very, very cathartic,” he says of shooting the scene. “Loki changed the course of my life. That moment is a fork in the road. I can’t go back there. And I don’t particularly want to.”

Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced Michael Schneider, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races and industry headlines; and much, much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post every Thursday and Friday.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Openly Gay ‘Bridgerton’ Star Golda Rosheuvel Was Told by a Lesbian Director to Stay in the Closet

Click here to read the full article. When openly gay “Bridgerton” star Golda Rosheuvel —who plays the wigtastic gossip-loving Queen Charlotte on the Netflix series — was starting her acting career, she was told by a lesbian director that she should stay in the closet. “We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” Rosheuvel tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “And it was an absolute no: ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’ I...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Films Final Talk Show Episode: ‘The Greatest Privilege of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. “The Ellen Show” has officially wrapped its final episode. Ellen DeGeneres announced on a Twitter thread last night that the highly popular daytime talk show concluded filming its final episode. The host also offered up some personal reflections about the show and how it has evolved since its beginning. “Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kelley Wolf Goes Deep on Supporting Danny, Julie’s Drama on ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’

Click here to read the full article. When Kelley Wolf was first approached about reuniting with the cast of MTV’s “The Real World: New Orleans,” she was, she says, “extraordinarily skeptical.” While Wolf has remained somewhat of a public person as the wife of actor Scott Wolf — they met in 2002, two years after “New Orleans” first aired, and married in 2004 — she was deeply unsure she wanted to step back fully into the spotlight. “You know, we are middle aged people,” she says. “I’m a mom. I don’t usually put on makeup in the day. It felt like a...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Lily James
Person
Sarah Perry
Person
Claire Danes
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Essex Serpent#Trickster#Film Star#Apple Tv#Disney S Marvel#Mcu
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Drops Wanda's Very Own Featurette

As the day of its arrival in theaters nears, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to hype up the film by releasing teasers online, preparing everyone on what the movie would be like. Now, they released a featurette of one of the most pivotal characters in the narrative: Wanda Maximoff and her return on the big screen.
MOVIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Justin Bieber’s New Deal Revealed; KILLBOY Signs With Atlantic

Click here to read the full article. The details of Justin Bieber’s new deal with Universal Music Group have been revealed. Confirmed by Variety, Bieber’s recorded music will be released via a new venture, Def Jam/Universal, with duties divided among Def Jam and Republic Records staff. This year, Tunji Balogun ascended to the CEO role of Def Jam. According to Billboard (subscription required), longtime Bieber managers Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye, of SB Projects, will lead creative on the project, which launches officially today with the release of a new song, “Honest.” + With the release of “DADDY ISSUES,” Atlantic Records...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Nic Cage Opens Up About Sentimental Exchange With A Fan Who Connected With One Of His Movies After Their Daughter Died

It’s an amazing feeling to know that one of your films has touched the heart of a fan. Nicolas Cage was fortunate enough to have an experience like that and this time, this fan encounter did not involve a home invasion and a fudgesicle. Nic Cage shares about a sentimental exchange he had with a fan who connected with him on one of his movies after the death of her daughter.
MOVIES
Variety

The Big Break: Anjelica Huston First Debuted in Bond Classic ‘Casino Royale’ 55 Years Ago

Click here to read the full article. Actress-director Anjelica Huston may have been born into film royalty and may have fulfilled that royal destiny by becoming the third generation, after actor grandfather Walter and director-actor-writer father John Huston, to score Oscar gold, but her early innings were not the stuff cinema dreams are made of. “Casino Royale” is the film where she first appeared, as an uncredited young teen 55 years ago this month. It is largely regarded as an overcooked comedy fiasco, or as Variety deemed it back then, “an attempt to spoof the pants off the James Bond.” The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Debuts First Look at David O. Russell’s Star-Packed Film, ‘Lightyear’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ at CinemaCon

The Walt Disney Co. took over the main stage at CinemaCon on Wednesday morning for a 90-minute session that delivered exclusive footage of upcoming films including the anticipated 3D reveal of Avatar 2, along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear, David O. Russell’s star-packed Amsterdam and Bob’s Burgers. Tony Chambers, executive vp theatrical distribution, kicked off the session by acknowledging a changing entertainment landscape while countering that “one thing that hasn’t changed and never will is the power of the movies.” He added, “Nothing can match the combined power of Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm,...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy