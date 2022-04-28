ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ACLU Says Amber Heard’s Domestic Violence Op-Ed Aimed to Capitalize on ‘Aquaman’ Press

By Gene Maddaus
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEraW_0fN8kUdw00

Click here to read the full article.

The general counsel of the ACLU testified on Thursday that Amber Heard ’s op-ed in the Washington Post about domestic violence was timed to capitalize on the release of “Aquaman.”

The op-ed alluded to Heard’s allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp , though Depp was not named. Depp is now suing Heard for defamation, claiming that the op-ed destroyed his career and cost him a sixth installment in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

The American Civil Liberties Union was involved in conceiving, drafting and placing the op-ed, which used Heard’s experiences to address issues including the Violence Against Women Act and sexual assault on college campuses. At the trial on Thursday, Depp’s attorneys played a video deposition of Terence Dougherty, the ACLU’s general counsel. Dougherty was asked about a Dec. 11, 2018, email from Jessica Weitz, the ACLU’s director of artist engagement, in which she wrote about the timing of the piece.

“The goal is to get this out this week to capitalize on the tremendous campaign for ‘Aquaman,'” Weitz wrote.

“Aquaman” — in which Heard starred as Mera — was due to be released on Dec. 21, 2018. Dougherty explained that the publicity campaign for the film would help get more attention for the op-ed. Heard also agreed that the timing was important, he said.

“From the ACLU’s perspective, Amber is about to receive an incredible amount of press and be in the public eye,” Dougherty said. “So what better a time would it be than now to put out this op-ed, so that it generates significant readership about our issues.”

Depp alleges that Heard fabricated her abuse allegations and used them to advance her own career at his expense. Heard denies that, and her attorneys have argued that #MeToo accusations have generally not helped the accusers’ careers.

Depp and Heard had issued a joint statement upon resolving their divorce in 2016, in which each denied making false allegations for financial gain. They also agreed to issue no further public statements. Depp has testified that he wanted to fight Heard’s claims at the time, but reluctantly took the advice of his lawyers to settle the case and move on.

Dougherty’s testimony included internal ACLU emails about the drafting of the op-ed. Earlier drafts included explicit references to Heard’s restraining order — in which she alleged domestic violence — but those references were taken out on the advice of her lawyers. In one email, Weitz wrote that Heard “would love to see a way to have that part in bold somehow put back in.” In the final draft, Heard described herself as having been “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” but did not go into any further detail about her relationship with Depp.

Heard’s lawyers have stressed that she followed her attorneys’ advice in the drafting of the op-ed.

At the time of their divorce, Depp agreed to pay Heard $7 million, which she promised to donate to the ACLU and to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, with $3.5 million going to each charity. Dougherty testified that the ACLU actually received $1.3 million of that pledge — including $350,000 directly from Heard, $500,000 from a fund tied to Elon Musk (whom Heard dated briefly), $350,000 from another fund and $100,000 from Depp. Dougherty said that the ACLU learned in 2019 that Heard was having financial problems and could not fulfill the remainder of the pledge.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kelley Wolf Goes Deep on Supporting Danny, Julie’s Drama on ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’

Click here to read the full article. When Kelley Wolf was first approached about reuniting with the cast of MTV’s “The Real World: New Orleans,” she was, she says, “extraordinarily skeptical.” While Wolf has remained somewhat of a public person as the wife of actor Scott Wolf — they met in 2002, two years after “New Orleans” first aired, and married in 2004 — she was deeply unsure she wanted to step back fully into the spotlight. “You know, we are middle aged people,” she says. “I’m a mom. I don’t usually put on makeup in the day. It felt like a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Megan Fox: I Pre-Dated #MeToo and ‘Got Ridiculed’ for Calling Out Hollywood Misogyny

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox spoke candidly to Glamour UK about the “ridicule” she endured after speaking out against Hollywood misogyny early in her career. The actor often spoke out about being objectified on Michael Bay sets, including one infamous “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview where she called out how creepy it was to have to dance in a bikini under a waterfall at age 15 while shooting a small part in “Bad Boys II.” Fox said bringing attention to Hollywood misogyny long before the #MeToo movement only made her a bigger punchline. “I think that I was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Calls Out Toxic ‘Walking Dead’ Fans After Melissa McBride Exits Spinoff

Click here to read the full article. Jeffrey Dean Morgan took to social media to say that some “The Walking Dead” fans have “gone way too far” with toxic outrage over the news that Melissa McBride will no longer star in the planned Carol-Daryl spinoff with Norman Reedus. McBride’s exit was announced April 27. The actor has played Carol since the first season of AMC’s flagship zombie drama. McBride exited the spinoff because relocating to Europe to shoot the series proved “logistically untenable” for her, AMC said in a statement. “Some of you have gone WAY too far,” Morgan wrote on...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not “A Victim Of Domestic Violence”; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of ‘Aquaman’ Star

Click here to read the full article. What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that “I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence.” Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Amber Heard Have a Wife Before Marrying Johnny Depp?

Considering the sheer amount of media attention that has surrounded Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal drama over the last few years, you'd be forgiven if you forgot that the two even had a past before knowing one another. Article continues below advertisement. With that being said, what do we...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Popculture

Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Details Opioid Addiction, Says He Is “Ashamed” Of Texts Threatening Amber Heard; Testimony In $50M Defamation Trial Will Continue Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 1:23 PM: “I tend to be quite expressive in my writing,” a halting Johnny Depp said Tuesday on the stand of his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. After previous testimony during the day detailing his dysfunctional childhood and rise to international stardom, Depp shifted focus in the Virginia courtroom to the vile texts and other communications that have come out of attacks on his Rum Diary co-star. The actor also addressed his reported deep-seated issues with drugs and drinks, laying a lot of the blame on his abusive mother...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Aquaman#Violent Crime#The Washington Post
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman sequel reaches 2 million signatures

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has reached two million signatures, as the defamation trial brought by the actor’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp, continues.The DC sequel – in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s love interest Mera – concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film had wrapped in January. Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release in March 2023.The petition – which states a goal of reaching three million signatures – has been set up by fans who claim that Heard “has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood” since the couple divorced...
MOVIES
Law & Crime

Amber Heard Paid Less Than Half of Pledged Donation to the ACLU, Whose Lawyers Helped Write Op-Ed at Center of Johnny Depp Case: Testimony

After her acrimonious divorce with Johnny Depp finalized in 2017, Amber Heard played down the $7 million payout that she received by pledging to donate it to two charities: the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The promised philanthropy burnished the credibility of Heard’s domestic abuse...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Films Final Talk Show Episode: ‘The Greatest Privilege of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. “The Ellen Show” has officially wrapped its final episode. Ellen DeGeneres announced on a Twitter thread last night that the highly popular daytime talk show concluded filming its final episode. The host also offered up some personal reflections about the show and how it has evolved since its beginning. “Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Judge Judy Sheindlin Sets Court Show ‘Tribunal’ at Amazon Freevee

Click here to read the full article. Judge Judy Sheindlin is expanding her relationship with Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, with a new courtroom show. Sheindlin will serve as creator and executive producer on “Tribunal,” which will feature a panel of three judges collectively adjudicating real cases. Scott Koondel will also serve as an executive producer. The three judges are: Judge Patricia DiMango, a former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County; Judge Tanya Acker, a Yale Law School graduate, experienced civil litigator, former Judge Pro Tem in Los...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
ACLU
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Justin Bieber’s New Deal Revealed; KILLBOY Signs With Atlantic

Click here to read the full article. The details of Justin Bieber’s new deal with Universal Music Group have been revealed. Confirmed by Variety, Bieber’s recorded music will be released via a new venture, Def Jam/Universal, with duties divided among Def Jam and Republic Records staff. This year, Tunji Balogun ascended to the CEO role of Def Jam. According to Billboard (subscription required), longtime Bieber managers Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye, of SB Projects, will lead creative on the project, which launches officially today with the release of a new song, “Honest.” + With the release of “DADDY ISSUES,” Atlantic Records...
MUSIC
Variety

How ‘Ozark’ Cinematography Put a ‘Sense of Danger in the Shadows’ for Season 4

Click here to read the full article. “Ozark” cinematographer Shawn Kim came aboard the show at the start of Season 4 with a good idea of what creators Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams wanted for the look of the dark thriller about a mob accountant and his family who relocate from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks: A “sense of danger in the shadows,” Kim says. “Ozark” fans have been waiting three months for the second half of the season to find out what happens to the Byrdes — Jason Bateman’s Marty, wife Wendy (Laura Linney) and their two children — as...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Paul McCartney ‘Duets’ With John Lennon on Opening Night of ‘Got Back’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary got an unexpected sequel moment Thursday on the opening night of Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour, when Macca duetted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles’ classic “I’ve Got a Feeling.” The homage took place in Spokane, Washington, where video footage shows McCartney and his longtime band performing the song as the crowd erupts when Lennon’s image appears on the video screen. Such video duets have become common at recent concerts, although they’re usually deployed for things like guest raps and moments like Elton John...
SPOKANE, WA
Variety

‘Birds of Prey’ Actor Ella Jay Basco on Reinventing Herself as a Teen Pop Star With New Single ‘Bubble Tea’

Click here to read the full article. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month arrives on Sunday, and Ella Jay Basco is celebrating with “Bubble Tea,” the latest single from her upcoming album. Best known for her role as Cassandra Cain in the 2020 superhero film “Birds of Prey,” Basco got her start as a child actor in show’s like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Veep.” But after “Birds of Prey,” she began exploring music, releasing an EP “Middle School” when she was just 13. Half-Korean and half-Filipino, Basco often draws upon her heritage and culture when constructing her songs. One of her...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy