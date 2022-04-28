ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Earthquakes’ Nathan suspended one match for foul play

 2 days ago

Major League Soccer suspended San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for his dangerous challenge against Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 11th minute when Nathan took down Ruidiaz inside the 18-yard box with a hard, sliding tackle. Nathan received a yellow card and Nicolas Rodeiro converted the penalty kick to put Seattle up 1-0.

San Jose rallied to win the match, 4-3.

Nathan, 26, will sit out Sunday’s game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee also issued an undisclosed fine to Chicago Fire midfielder Federico Navarro for failure to leave the field in a timely manner after drawing a red card in the 77th minute of Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Minnesota United FC.

Los Angeles FC and head coach Steve Cherundolo were fined undisclosed amounts for the team’s violation of the mass confrontation policy during extra time in Sunday’s 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati. It was the third such violation this season for LAFC.

–Field Level Media

