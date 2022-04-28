3 gastroenterology exec moves

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as cases trend up in the state, but hospitalizations decline. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,392 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,030,144 since the pandemic began. Until Thursday, the last time the state saw that many new cases was in late February. The statewide positivity rate declined to 4.55%, a 0.02% decrease compared to Wednesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped to 183, a decrease of 16 since Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 148 are adults in acute care, 24 are adults in intensive care,...

