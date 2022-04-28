Elizabeth Taylor snuck into the hospital to see Rock Hudson on his deathbed

In 1982, Los Angeles District Attorney John Van de Kamp reopened the case of Marilyn Monroe’s death , which had long been considered a “probable suicide”—only to close it a few months later, reaffirming the coroner’s original 1962 assessment after the actress’s body was found in her Brentwood home. As the case was being reopened, a British newspaper suggested that Irish-born journalist Anthony Summers might want to launch his own investigation, which resulted in 650 tape-recorded interviews and eventually led to a 1985 book, Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, which presented new and credible evidence about the events surrounding Marilyn’s death. Those taped interviews, never available to the public, have been dramatized and shaped into the documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes , directed by Emma Cooper and featuring Summers as a guide. The results are often a little more prurient than they need to be, and the film’s revelations aren’t so much world-rocking as very, very sad. There are no definitively solved mysteries here. The effect is just another cloud of sorrow trailing in the wake of Marilyn’s complicated and troubled time on Earth.

