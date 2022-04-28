ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolton Hospital care failures led to baby twin's death

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSystematic failures in hospital care contributed to the death of a premature baby twin, an inquest has concluded. Kingsley Olasupo and his sister Princess were born prematurely at Royal Bolton Hospital in 2019. While his sister was feeding well, Kingsley had a low birth weight and a low temperature....

