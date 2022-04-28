ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wigan murder probe: Eighth man charged over death

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eighth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found near White Moss Road South, Skelmersdale, Lancashire,...

