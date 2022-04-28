ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

By Sports Staff
 2 days ago

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Chelsea in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.

European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.

Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes make it into a combined Manchester United and Chelsea XI based on statistics this season, as the Premier League giants clash at Old Trafford tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are Manchester United's only representatives in a combined XI with Chelsea based on statistics this season. United and Chelsea are set to go head to head in the Premier League at Old Trafford, with the hosts in desperate need of three points on Thursday night to keep their faint top-four hopes alive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Eight years ago this week Mourinho and Rodgers locked horns in the iconic Gerrard slip game and looked set to be the biggest managerial rivals in England... but now they're desperate for glory in the third-rate Conference League as Leicester host Roma

You can't imagine Jose Mourinho one day holding up fingers to boast about how many times he's won the UEFA Europa Conference League. Yet that's where the Special One finds himself this week, hoping to guide his Roma team into a third class European final that is being staged in Albania. Manchester City vs Real Madrid it certainly ain't.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's unity after victory at Leeds United maintained their one-point lead in the Premier League title race following Liverpool's win at Newcastle

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City's togetherness as they responded to Liverpool's early victory and maintained a one-point lead in the title race. Jurgen Klopp's side piled the pressure on the defending champions by beating Newcastle United at lunchtime before City swept Leeds United aside at Elland Road. City ran out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Quadruple no longer just a dream for relentless Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Eight wins. That’s all that might be separating Liverpool and perhaps the greatest feat in the history of club soccer. The “quadruple” — that seemingly mythical achievement of winning all four major trophies in one season — is the target all the top teams in England set out to attain at the start of each season.
UEFA
The Independent

West Ham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal’s top four hopes were in tatters earlier this month as three Premier League defeats on the bounce saw them lose critical ground to rivals Tottenham.Fast forward one week and Mikel Arteta’s men have secured wins over both Chelsea and Manchester United, while Spurs could only pick up one point from matches against Brighton and Brentford.Champions League qualification is now back in Arsenal’s hands and they will be confident they can get over the line in the final five games of the season.But a trip to West Ham has not been easy for anyone over the last couple of years....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bristol City vs Hull City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Hull City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford welcome back Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia, both of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury. Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue. A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League title race: Liverpool & Man City run-in fixtures

Liverpool and Manchester City yielded no ground to each other as they both won on Saturday to continue their march towards the Premier League title. Liverpool's lunchtime win over Newcastle saw them lead the table, until City thrashed Leeds United in the late kick-off to retake top spot. Naby Keita's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester to bench European ambition with focus on Tottenham – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insisted Leicester would put thoughts of a possible first European final to one side to focus fully on Sunday’s trip to Tottenham in the Premier League.Next Thursday the Foxes will play for a place in the Europa Conference League final after a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the semi-final first leg this week, a match in which they were disappointed not to take further advantage of the opportunities they created.It is a tantalising prospect and the Europa League ticket on offer to the tournament winners is Leicester’s only realistic chance of securing European football for next...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Jurgen Klopp's faith in Liverpool squad vs. Newcastle keeps unbeaten Premier League run and Quadruple quest going

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, England -- History continues to beckon for Liverpool and nobody will be able to question Jurgen Klopp's players if they ultimately fall short of achieving an unprecedented Quadruple. Naby Keita's first-half goal against Newcastle United was enough to seal a 1-0 win at St James' Park and extend Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run in 2022, but it still may not be enough to beat Manchester City to the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Holders Barcelona to face seven-times winners Lyon in Champions League final

Barcelona will defend their Women’s Champions League title against seven-time winners Lyon after the French side beat compatriots Paris Saint Germain 2-1 in their semi-final second leg.The holders progressed 5-3 on aggregate despite a 2-0 defeat at Wolfsburg on Saturday, when Tabea Wassmuth and Jill Roord scored for the German league leaders.The other semi-final was more finely-poised after Lyon’s 3-2 win at home in the first leg.Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, the competition’s all-time leading scorer, scored in the 14th minute to tip the second leg in Lyon’s favour.Hegerberg was denied a second by VAR shortly after the interval and PSG responded with an equaliser on the night from Marie-Antoinette Katoto.But Wendie Renard’s header seven minutes from time secured Lyon a 5-3 aggregate success and a date in Turin next month.The French club had won five Champions League titles in a row before Barcelona ended their run last season and have featured in nine of the last 12 finals. Read More Starmer demands swift action over ‘porn-watching’ Tory MP – live
UEFA
Daily Mail

Alan Pardew is back! Ex-Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham boss takes his first managerial job in two years to take charge of CSKA Sofia until the end of next season... as he vows to 'leave a legacy' in Bulgaria

Alan Pardew has returned to full-time management for the first time in two years after accepting to take over at Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia. Pardew, who has not managed in the Premier League since he was sacked by West Bromwich Albion in 2018, has agreed to take permanent charge through until the end of the 2022-23 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leeds vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City have not been beaten since the middle of February, but still they cannot shake Liverpool off their tail.At this stage and at the level which the two title-chasing teams are performing at, a draw would feel like a defeat.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeaguePep Guardiola’s men are still fighting on two fronts as the season edges towards its conclusion, but they cannot afford to let their Champions League exploits impact them in the Premier League.Meanwhie, Leeds are still not certain of survival so it promises to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Lampard leads Everton back to Chelsea

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Everton boss Frank Lampard faces Chelsea for the first time since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year. Everton’s spirit and strategy was much improved against Liverpool last weekend, for the first hour anyway. More of the same will be expected against visiting Chelsea, which is coming off a draw at Manchester United on Thursday in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina return for Everton. Tottenham will welcome Leicester to get its top-four ambition back on track. Leicester is focusing on the Europa Conference League semifinals with Roma, so its focus is less on the Premier League. West Ham’s main focus is also on its Europa League semi with Eintracht Frankfurt, which could help visiting Arsenal’s bid to consolidate a top-four spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

