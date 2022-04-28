ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David de Gea ‘embarrassed’ and ‘feels horrible’ about Manchester United’s form

By Mark Critchley
The Independent
 2 days ago

David de Gea has said that he feels “embarrassed” and “horrible” about Manchester United’s form.

United are at risk of their lowest-ever Premier League finish after suffering three defeats in four games to effectively end their hopes of securing a top-four place.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has four games to end United's season on a positive note, starting with the visit of Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

De Gea has conceded 10 goals in United's last four, including a 4-0 humiliation at Liverpool, and admitted that he has found United's form difficult to bear.

“It's tough. For me, it's very tough,” De Gea told Sky Sports. “I've been here for many years, I've been there on the pitch and being 3-0 down or 4-0 down, it's too painful.

“For me, I feel embarrassed sometimes, I feel... it's difficult to say, but I feel horrible on the pitch.

“So this is why we have to change this mindset and everything, and everyone do more and try to win games and be there in the top positions.”

De Gea is United's second-longest serving player behind Phil Jones. Together, the pair are the only remaining members of the 2013 Premier League title-winning squad.

Erik ten Hag is set to take over from Rangnick at the end of the season following his appointment as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor last week.

“I think Erik is a very good choice,” said Rangnick in his pre-Chelsea programme notes. “From those I have spoken to within football who know him and from my own impression of his style of football, I see it as a really positive appointment.”

“With time and with opportunities to build and shape the team as he desires, I am very confident there will be improvements under Erik’s management.”

