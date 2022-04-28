ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To commemorate second anniversary of fan’s death, Orioles announce inaugural Mo Gaba Day

By Andy Kostka, Baltimore Sun
Players wore "Mo Strong" shirts during warmups to honor the 14-year-old superfan Mo Gaba, who died after an extended struggle with cancer. Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The Orioles announced plans to host the inaugural Mo Gaba Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to honor the second anniversary of the superfan’s death. The 14-year-old Gaba died in 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Baltimore will hold Mo Gaba Day on July 28, when the Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays at 12:35 p.m. Gaba was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame a day before his death, enshrining the Baltimore sports fan in history. The Orioles will invite Gaba’s mom, Sonsy; friends; family and caretakers from Johns Hopkins Children’s Center to the game.

Fans who purchase tickets for Mo Gaba Day can choose to add a donation to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Gaba’s honor during checkout.

The Orioles have honored Gaba’s legacy already this season at the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood stand near section 72 at Camden Yards. For every purchase of Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter, $1 is donated to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Gaba, a Glen Burnie resident, was first diagnosed with cancer at 9 months old. He spent most of his life battling cancer and lost his vision before his death. But the illnesses didn’t stop him from supporting the Ravens and Orioles.

