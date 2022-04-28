ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Hawke Joins Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Drama ‘Maestro’ (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XdvJ_0fN8f5RX00

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has joined the high-wattage and high-profile cast of Maestro , the Leonard Bernstein drama Bradley Cooper is directing for Netflix.

Cooper is starring in the feature, portraying the conductor and composer behind such works as West Side Story , with Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer also on the call sheet.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Written by Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro , according to Netflix, tells of the complex love story between Bernstein and Felicia Cohn Montealegre. It’s a story that spanned more than 30 years, from the time they met in 1946 at a party, and continuing through two on-off engagements, a 25-year marriage, three children (Jamie, Alexander and Nina) and as Bernstein grappled with his own sexual orientation.

Hawke will play daughter Jamie.

Shooting begins in May in New York, with Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning as producers.

Hawke plays plucky and resourceful teen Robin Buckley in Stranger Things , joining the series in season three and quickly establishing herself as a key, and popular, character. She returns for season four, which debuts May 27.

The actress also appeared in Netflix’s 2021 horror movie Fear Street: 1994 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and has Netflix film Strangers with Camila Mendes in the can.

Hawke is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

