ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Frank Miller Launches Independent Publishing Company, New ‘Sin City,’ ‘Ronin’ Comics in the Works (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y91dp_0fN8f3g500

After decades of working for DC, Marvel and even indie publishers such as Dark Horse, creator Frank Miller is striking out on his own and launching a publishing banner.

Named Frank Miller Presents, the company will have the writer-artist behind The Dark Knight Returns, Sin City and 300 acting as president and editor-in-chief, with the goal of creating and curating a line of comics that hopes to capture Miller’s distinct visual style while also working with a range of talent, from comics veterans to rising artists.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The company has been quietly in the works for months, if not years, and is coming to the launchpad with several titles, including a new Sin City comic and a return to Ronin , the sci-fi samurai creation Miller wrote and drew prior to finding mainstream crossover success with Dark Knight .

Joining Miller in the new venture is Dan DiDio, who acted as co-publisher of DC from 2010 to 2020 and will now serve as publisher at FMP. Silenn Thomas, the CEO of Frank Miller Ink, will serve as COO of FMP.

“Investing in artists and the future of comics has always been my one true passion and creative calling,” Miller said in a statement. “Dan, Silenn and I couldn’t be more proud to be launching Frank Miller Presents, which will serve as fertile ground for storytellers and new creations. Our focus for this publishing company is to cultivate a fellowship of artists and writers to mentor, collaborate and push forward not only each other but the art form as well.”

FMP will aim to produce two to four titles a year, which will be a mix of Miller’s creations and new works. Miller is returning to the world of his acclaimed noir series Sin City with a Western tale set in the city’s past, titled Sin City 1858 . Ronin Book Two is a follow-up to the six-issue miniseries originally published by DC in 1983 and 1984 and focused on a ronin reincarnated in a bleak future.

The titles for the new, original works are Pandora and Ancient Enemies .

Details were not given as to which titles Miller would be writing or drawing, nor on the creative teams of the new books. In recent years, when Miller has revisited his works such as Dark Knight , he has worked with other artists. The Dark Knight: The Golden Child , released in 2019, had art by Rafael Grampa — although Miller wrote the story and script.

The goal is for the comics to begin hitting the market later this year and be available physically as well as digitally. The back catalog of his previous creations will remain with their respective original publishers.

“Frank has an incredible vision for this publishing company, which further expands on his commitment to storytelling and characters that connect people around the world,” stated Thomas.

In recent years Miller has focused on screen work and had the YA reimagining of the King Arthur myth he created with Thomas Wheeler, titled Cursed , adapted as a Netflix series in 2020. He and Thomas acted as exec producers.

And last year, his toe-dipping into the world of NFTs saw one piece sell for a record-setting $840,000.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s Editorial Division Hit With Layoffs

Netflix has begun laying off staff at its editorial website Tudum, a fan site that launched late last year under the streaming giant’s marketing division. At least 10 full-time staff and contractors at Tudum — an onomatopoeic rendering of the signature sound that accompanies the Netflix logo when a user launches the app — were laid off on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not immediately clear if additional layoffs are expected.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix's 'Ozark' Final Episodes: TV ReviewMcG Filmed Another Ending to 'Terminator Salvation' That He Thinks Fans Might LikeNetflix Staffers Voice...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Black List Promotes Kate Hagen, Megan Halpern to Senior VP (Exclusive)

Two longtime Black List staffers have received elevations that reflect the company’s own growth as a producer of content. Kate Hagen and Megan Halpern, who have both been with the company since April 2014, are now senior vice presidents. Together, they will shepherd the Black List’s film and TV slate, which includes the upcoming The Silence of Mercy, its third feature following 2019’s Come As You Are and last year’s Breaking News in Yuba County. Hagen and Halpern also will continue to manage the screenwriting platform’s robust array of programs and partnerships (which includes labs with Women in Film and linkups...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Neal Adams, Comic Book Artist Who Revitalized Batman and Fought for Creators’ Rights, Dies at 80

Neal Adams, the legendary comic book artist who reinvigorated Batman and other superheroes with his photorealistic stylings and championed the rights of creators, has died. He was 80. Adams died Thursday in New York of complications from sepsis, his wife, Marilyn Adams, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBob Elkins, Actor in 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' Dies at 89Frank Miller Launches Independent Publishing Company, New 'Sin City,' 'Ronin' Comics in the Works (Exclusive)Joaquin Phoenix Acquires Film Rights to 'Free the Animals' (Exclusive) Adams jolted the world of comic books in the late 1960s and early ’70s with his toned and sinewy take on heroes, first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Electrifies CinemaCon as Warner Bros. Debuts ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Wonka,’ ‘The Flash’ and ‘Elvis’ Footage

Warner Bros. came to Las Vegas to put on a show, and delivered by relying on a parade of stars, from Dwayne Johnson (crowned Entertainment Icon of the Decade) to an animated Baz Luhrmnan, as well as some of its biggest upcoming films, including Black Adam. “Black Adam is one of the things in my life that gets me out of bed,” Johnson told the crowd before a clip from the film was shown. “I think the hierarchy of the DC universe is about to change.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie's 'Barbie' Lands Summer 2023 Release'The Batman' Sequel Set With Robert...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Miller
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

Magnolia Pictures Lands North American Rights to Sundance Doc ‘Riotsville, USA’ (Exclusive)

Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American rights to the Sundance documentary Riotsville, USA, which uses a model town constructed by the U.S. military as a lens by which to examine the militarization of law enforcement. The doc, which world premiered at Sundance in the NEXT category and is currently playing at Film at Lincoln Center and MoMA’s New Directors/New Films Festival, focuses on fake towns used for military and police training that were constructed in response to the 1960s’ protest movements. Using archival material shot by the U.S. government and the press, the documentary traces how the decade’s protests led...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishing Company#New Sin City#Marvel#Nft Sells#Dc#Fmp
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

First-Ever Black-Owned Animation Network Set to Launch in Summer 2022

Animation has not been traditionally a representation for people of color. Coupled with this is the reality that animation distribution for creators is limited. The time has come for animation enthusiasts to rejoice; it’s time to delve into a world never experienced before. Husband and wife duo Jermaine and Whaketa Hargrove plan to launch the first-ever Black-owned streaming animation network, Animation TV, in Summer 2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer Delivers Bigger Look at Terrifyingly Toothy Giganotosaurus

Jurassic World: Dominion‘s big bad dino bares its (very large) teeth in the latest trailer for the upcoming Universal movie, which dropped Thursday. While the second sneak peek at Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic conclusion offers few spoilers, it does tease a bigger look at the Giganotosaurus — a theropod the director described as having a Joker-like personality — as its terrorizes Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing, and the trio of original Jurassic Park movie stars: Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fiddler's Journey to the Big...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Justice League, DC's preeminent superhero team, dies at 62

The DC Universe's greatest cooperative of superheroes, the Justice League, is dead. On April 26 in the pages of Justice League #75, nine of the ten core members of the Justice League including Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman were gathered in deep space to battle a conglomeration of the most vicious villains in the universe known as the Dark Army and were during the fight - with only one member returning alive.
COMICS
Daily Mail

Jurassic World Dominion second official trailer: Chris Pratt asks Sam Neill for his 'expertise' to find Blue's baby as Jeff Goldblum says 'the doomsday clock might be about out of time'

The second official trailer for Jurassic World Dominion was released on Thursday morning. The film that opens on June 10, 2022 includes the most recent stars of the franchise - Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard - but also some of the older vets from Jurassic Park, including Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy