ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford County sheriff must turn over evidence to attorney general in fatal shooting by deputies, judge rules

By Christine Condon, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlYP9_0fN8ewo400
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler, right, arrives Thursday morning at Harford County Circuit Court for an emergency hearing over how fatal police shootings in Maryland should be investigated. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A Harford County judge ruled Thursday that the county sheriff must turn over all evidence from Saturday’s fatal police shooting of John Raymond Fauver to the Maryland attorney general’s office.

The ruling follows a prolonged dispute between the two offices, which began after the passage of state legislation requiring the attorney general’s office to investigate civilian deaths involving police officers.

After the shooting Saturday, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said his office would collect and maintain the evidence in the shooting, partially since he had a duty as sheriff to investigate any crimes that may have occurred prior.

But in the five days since, the attorney general’s office has not received all of the evidence it requested, including digital copies of officer body camera footage, dashboard camera footage and witness interviews, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in court Thursday.

In a news conference after the judge’s ruling, Gahler said he intends to comply, and does not believe that his attorneys will appeal.

“I do not plan on fighting that,” the Republican sheriff said. “In fact, I think the body camera data transfer is taking place right now.”

In her ruling, Harford County Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Curtin said she felt the intention of the law passed by the General Assembly was clear: that the attorney general’s office’s Independent Investigations Division ought to be the primary investigator in police-involved fatalities, and that local law enforcement agencies must comply.

“It is a one-way cooperation requiring the local enforcement agency to cooperate,” she said.

Curtin also emphasized that the legislative history of the bill made it clear that lawmakers intended for the attorney general’s office to operate independently in its investigations. Additionally, an update to the law takes effect in July, and it clarifies further that the attorney general’s division is to be the primary investigator in deaths involving police.

After Thursday’s hearing, Frosh said that he hopes the ruling will deter future challenges to his office’s authority under the new state law.

“I think a reasonable litigant in these circumstances would say ‘Oh, we’re not going to win a case against a preliminary injunction,’” the Democrat said.

The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. Saturday, about an hour after calls came in that Fauver was expressing thoughts of suicide and carrying a gun. Officers located Fauver behind a CVS store in Forest Hill, and ultimately two deputies fired their guns, killing him. The man’s family has said he suffered from chronic pain, which impacted his mental health .

Up until Thursday, the attorney general’s office had been permitted to view footage from the incident in the offices of the sheriff, but not to receive copies.

During Thursday’s hearing, David Wyand, an attorney brought on by the county’s law office, expressed concerns about the potential public release of the footage after it passed to the attorney general’s office, which has a policy of releasing such footage within two weeks whenever possible. He said the sheriff was operating on the orders of Harford County State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger not to release the footage.

“They’ve seen the videos. They still have an open invitation,” Wyand said at the hearing. “[State investigators] can have a room and watch it to their hearts’ content.”

Gahler declined to say what potential criminal conduct the sheriff’s office may be investigating in this case that would require his office to be in control of evidence.

But Frosh countered that without copies of the footage, his investigators could not use their in-house software to analyze it and splice together video from different officers taken at the same time. Frosh also said he felt that reviewing the video in the sheriff’s office did not offer his investigators sufficient privacy.

“We don’t think it’s appropriate for us to go to his office to investigate his deputies,” Frosh told the judge.

Frosh said that his office does not release the video until it has been reviewed and all witnesses have been interviewed in police-involved deaths.

Because there are “hours and hours” of footage from numerous police officers and vehicles from Saturday’s shooting, alongside videos from a few civilians, it likely will take the office more than a few weeks to release it, he said.

“It’s highly unlikely that we would release these videos within 14 days,” he said.

Frosh also said his office needed an emergency order from the judge because the sheriff’s office had only sent over the identity of one witness to the incident, and there were “at least three,” based on the videos taken at the scene.

“This is an emergency because we need to talk to witnesses as soon as possible,” he said. “We know that memories fade. We know that people disappear.”

Frosh also took issue with the sheriff’s office retaining the physical evidence from Saturday’s shooting.

In a court filing Wednesday, Wyand wrote that the sheriff’s office recently began using the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office lab to process ballistic evidence, because it could get results in “less than a week” — as opposed to waiting as long as eight months for results from the Maryland State Police lab, which the attorney general’s office uses.

Frosh said his office’s cases are prioritized by the state police forensics team, and so they receive quicker turnaround times for results.

Baltimore Sun reporter Alex Mann contributed to this article.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Baltimore

Officials ID Maryland Man Killed In Shootout With Trooper, Deputy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

AG report: Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer didn’t cause death of driver in October pursuit

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer whose October vehicle pursuit ended in a fatal crash off an Interstate 695 ramp in Baltimore County didn’t cause the man’s death, said a report released Friday by the state attorney general’s office. Officer Theodore Jeremenko was following police policy and was not driving recklessly as he followed a vehicle driven by Jawuan Ginyard, 26, ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s independent police investigation law survived its first test — but process not without growing pains

When the unit within the Maryland attorney general’s office that investigates police shootings got a call last Saturday afternoon, officials released a collective groan. There was another tragedy, and it happened in Harford County, where Republican Sheriff Jeff Gahler had long made clear that he disagreed that state law gave the attorney general’s office authority to conduct a probe into ...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Harford County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Frosh
FOX43.com

Police: Armed woman dressed in Special Police uniform fatally shot by DC police

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Who Hid Dead Baby In Plastic Bag Facing Life In Prison

A woman from Howard County is facing life in prison for the death of her child, the Office of the Attorney General said. Moira Akers, 41, of Columbia, left her dead child in a closed plastic bag, under a blanket in a closet before being taken to the hospital in November 2018. She neglected to tell paramedics that she had just given birth and originally led on that her baby was stillborn, the office reports.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Attorneys#Police Shooting#County Judge#Digital#Republican
NBC Washington

4 Adults, 3 Teens Arrested After Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in DC

One of two puppies stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday is back home after police discovered the dog in a home in Northeast D.C. Pablo is safe after one of several dognappers put a gun to his owner’s stomach in broad daylight near Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NW.
LANHAM, MD
NBC News

Judge sentences Alaska man to nearly 3 years in prison for threatening to kill senators

An Alaska man who left a barrage of menacing voicemail messages threatened to kill the state’s two U.S. senators was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline sentenced Jay Allen Johnson, 65, after the Delta Junction resident pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges of threatening to kill or have an assassin murder GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, the Justice Department said.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Voice

Familiar Baltimore Teen Allegedly Shot 52-Year-Old In The Head In Road Rage Incident: Police

A 17-year-old boy from Baltimore has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in the city, authorities said. Investigators believe the teenager shot and killed 52-year-old Daniel Pitts after a suspected road rage incident in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue on April 14, Baltimore Police said. Pitts was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy