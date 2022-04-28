ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

More than $166 million in state funds to go to revitalize Inner Harbor attractions

By Lorraine Mirabella, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fyxyo_0fN8evvL00
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, center right, and other state officials announced $166 million in state funding that will go to revitalize downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor at a news conference at Rash Field on Thursday, April 28. Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

More than $166 million in state funding will go toward a comprehensive and ambitious effort to revitalize downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, state officials announced Thursday.

The current and future funding for anchor institutions at the harbor pays long-overdue attention to a downtown core that’s the “heart and soul” of the state, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said. The record funding was secured over the past two legislative sessions and will continue through the 2025 fiscal year, said Ferguson, who made the announcement along with other members of the city’s state delegation.

Calling the investment transformative and historic, Ferguson said the downtown core has lacked sufficient funding in recent years to make necessary improvements, which range from replacing the more than 40-year-old harbor promenade to maintaining buildings that house key museum attractions. The Baltimore Democrat said he believes total transformation is possible within several years.

“There is no city in America, not a single one, that has a thriving uptown but a struggling downtown,” said Ferguson during a news conference Thursday at the Inner Harbor’s recently redeveloped Rash Field.

The Inner Harbor needs to be transformed in a way that prioritizes the enjoyment of city residents, and visitors will follow, he said.

“This is a crucial, crucial moment for the city,” Ferguson said. “We are at a crossroads. And now we are making the decision to invest further, to believe in the potential of this city and this downtown.”

The announcement followed news earlier this month that a city developer has reached a deal to acquire and re-imagine the long-struggling Harborplace pavilions, once a centerpiece of the harbor’s redevelopment in the early 1980s.

Developer P. David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm plan to acquire the retail attraction out of court receivership. That deal, if approved by the Baltimore Circuit Court judge overseeing the receivership, would pave the way for what Bramble described as an extensive redevelopment effort to “completely re-imagine” the faded retail attraction and revitalize the city’s downtown waterfront.

Funding announced Thursday would go toward some of the Inner Harbor’s most high-profile anchor attractions, including the Maryland Science Center, the National Aquarium and Port Discovery Children’s Museum. The Science Center, for instance, will be able to replace an antiquated, nearly five-decade-old heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and also launch a new space science exhibit.

Funding also is earmarked for the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, The Peale, Visit Baltimore, the Pride of Baltimore II and the USS Constellation.

Officials counted $50 million set aside to relocate 3,0000 state employees from State Center to the Central Business District as part of the $166 million.

“This is about our generation stepping up and saying that it’s time for us to build and lead and stand on the shoulders of previous generations who had a vision, who had a vision that Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, that our Harborplace, that our waterways would be the best in the nation,” said Del. Brooke Lierman, a member of the city delegation.

Taking steps such as activating vacant office space for use by state employees and adding more green space will benefit residents and visitors “for decades to come,” she said.

Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, called the central business district the heart of sports and entertainment, arts and culture, commerce and, more recently, residential life in the city and critical to the state’s economic success.

“There is no place in the city like it,” Stokes said. “But I also recognize that there have been years that we haven’t had targeted investments and because of that we also have a backlog of capital needs.”

She said she expects a boost from state workers who will be relocated from State Center, just outside downtown, to business district office buildings with vacancies. She said she often hears from restaurant operators and shopkeepers who are eager for their arrival.

Making downtown safe and welcoming must be a top priority, said Ferguson, adding that investments that provide opportunities are key to reducing incidences of violence and crime.

“Safety is always going to be a top priority,” he said.

Here’s a list of other planned spending:

  • $11.5 million for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore to create innovative and safe spaces throughout downtown
  • $7.5 million to start renovating the Inner Harbor Promenade with an additional $60 million pre-authorized in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025
  • $7.5 million to raze Baltimore City Community College’s Bard Building near Power Plant Live! and temporarily transform it into a green space until further development can occur
  • $5.5 million for the Reginald F. Lewis Museum
  • $5 million for the National Aquarium
  • $5 million for streetscaping the new Warner Street Entertainment District between M&T Bank Stadium and the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore
  • $4 million for a second phase of redevelopment at Rash Field Park, with planning to start next month for a concept that includes more open space, gardens and exercise equipment
  • $3.25 million for Port Discovery
  • $3 million for the Maryland Science Center
  • $2.5 million for the USS Constellation
  • $750,000 for the Pride of Baltimore II
  • $400,000 for the Peale Center
  • $200,000 for the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Baltimore

Historically Black Beach In Annapolis Gets More Than $5.2 Million For Public Park Process

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works will spend more than $5.2 million on turning a historically Black beach on the Chesapeake Bay into a public city park. The money will go towards preserving the legacy of a beach used by the Black community during a time of segregation.  This morning, the Board of Public Works, chaired by @BoydKRutherford, approved the acquisition of the property surrounding historic Carr’s Beach for the development of a new Annapolis public park. Details: https://t.co/YL2ljdWbgU — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 27, 2022 The beach was once owned by the Carr Family and is close to Carr’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Touts Redevelopment Plan For Defunct Maryland Naval Base, Economic Growth

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan described the redevelopment of a defunct Cecil County naval base as a “game-changing step forward” for Maryland during a ceremony on Thursday. The Maryland state government plans to redevelop the Bainbridge Naval Training Center along with more than 400 acres along the Interstate 95 corridor in an effort to bring thousands of jobs to a part of Maryland that “is home to a major distribution and logistics market,” Hogan said in a social media post. The entire mission of our state government is keeping Maryland open for business. Today we celebrated the culmination of decades of...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
WTOP

Soon your money will be made in Maryland — literally

It’s one of the first buildings you see when you cross the Potomac River and head north on 14th Street toward the National Mall. But soon, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will be moving out of downtown D.C. and relocating to farmland. The bureau is relocating from its...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inner Harbor#Science Center#Senate#Democrat
The Baltimore Sun

As $45 million Lexington Market enters home stretch, vendors have mix of excitement and agitation

It was never going to be easy. Rebuilding Lexington Market, one of the oldest public markets in the country and the largest in Baltimore, was sure to hit bumps in the road. The place itself could be a symbol of all that’s good and bad with city: the gritty charm and tradition alongside the rats, drugs and neglect. City officials scrapped more expensive plans to raze and rebuild the market, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $200 million affordable housing package to address rising costs

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that more than $200 million in financing tools and new programs will be made available to create new affordable housing opportunities in the state. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will administer the funds to produce more than 6,000 additional units statewide amid rising construction costs and interest rates. “During … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $200 million affordable housing package to address rising costs" The post Governor Hogan announces $200 million affordable housing package to address rising costs appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Democratic primary field for Maryland governor crowded, experienced and ‘mostly unsettled’

There are decades of governmental experience and public service among them. Connections they’ve established with voters and relationships with powerful allies have deep roots. Millions in campaign donations are flowing their way. Maryland’s 10-man field is set in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. But in such a crowded pack of viable candidates, the race is anything but ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland school board elections attract first-time candidates, few incumbents to races amid culture wars

Maryland’s nonpartisan school board races this fall have attracted first-time candidates, but few incumbents, as the nation’s culture wars spill into the public education arena. More than 50 candidates from Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties filed before the April 15 deadline to run for about 20 open school board seats. Some of them say they were driven to run ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Hundreds of students compete in Maryland History Day in Baltimore County

Hundreds of students descended upon the University of Maryland in Baltimore County to showcase their projects for Maryland History Day, which was held in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “We are thrilled to bring back an in-person component to our Maryland History Day State Contest,” said Sarah Weissman, Maryland Humanities communications specialist. “While our hiatus ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Leaders urge MDTA to replace Bay Bridge with new 8-lane span

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. In 2019, when transportation planners were studying more than a dozen potential locations for a new Chesapeake Bay crossing, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. made headlines when he declared there was only one option he would embrace.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Bye, Hon: Iconic Baltimore cafe closing after 30 years will become Foreman Wolf concept

There goes the 30-foot pink flamingo. Hampden’s Cafe Hon on the Avenue is serving up its last dinner Friday night before it shuts down to make way for a new concept, announced the restaurant group Foreman Wolf, which is taking over the prime spot. Cafe Hon owner Denise Whiting, who also founded and will continue the neighborhood festival HONfest in 1994, said that after 30 years of running the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s independent police investigation law survived its first test — but process not without growing pains

When the unit within the Maryland attorney general’s office that investigates police shootings got a call last Saturday afternoon, officials released a collective groan. There was another tragedy, and it happened in Harford County, where Republican Sheriff Jeff Gahler had long made clear that he disagreed that state law gave the attorney general’s office authority to conduct a probe into ...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Catonsville to host two upcoming music events: ‘Mini Mardi Gras’ celebration, Sun Scape Live Festival

Music lovers will be dancing in Catonsville all day long on May 14 as the town hosts two concert events. A free “Mini Mardi Gras” celebration featuring live music by Rufus Roundtree & Da Bmore Brass Factory is scheduled for May 14 at Catonsville’s Lurman Woodland Theatre. The event is sponsored by Baltimore County and radio station WTMD-FM. The show is part of WTMD’s Saturday Morning Tunes ...
CATONSVILLE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘I’m glad that it’s back’: Towsontown Festival returns for 53rd year after two-year break

The food, fun and music of the Towsontown Festival was renewed Saturday as thousands took to the streets of Towson for the event, which was canceled the last two years because of COVID-19. Towson Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Hafford said the event is one of the area’s most-remembered traditions. “They get to see what a wonderful and friendly town we have,” Hafford said. “The vibe is so ...
TOWSON, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy