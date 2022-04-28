ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

DUI Suspect Strikes Patrol Car At Scene Of Deadly Crash On Highway 50 In Placerville

By CBS13 Staff
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Officers say their patrol vehicle was struck by a DUI suspect while they were already on the side of the road investigating a deadly crash in Placerville.

The incident happened back on April 23 on the shoulder of Highway 50. Officers were at the scene investigating a crash involving a DUI suspect and a motorcycle that had two people on it.

Placerville police say, at some point that evening, another vehicle crashed into one of their patrol cars.

An officer was inside the patrol car, police say, but was not hurt.

That driver who struck the patrol car was soon arrested on suspicion of DUI. The driver’s name has not been released.

The original crash that officers were investigating left 60-year-old Pollock Pines resident Lori Hooper dead. Placerville police have arrested the driver that struck the motorcyclist, 47-year-old Aaron Folmsbee, on DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter charges.

