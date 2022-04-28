As Economy Shrinks, Democratic Voters Worry Biden 'Hasn't Really Delivered'

Larry Elder reacted on Thursday's "Hannity" to President Biden confusing Title 42 and the mask mandate ruling for public transportation. LARRY ELDER: A growing number of Democrats, and you're right, these are people that are in very, very tough races. They're the ones who are now coming out and saying that we ought to retain the Title 42. And apparently, Joe Biden forgot that from day one, he said he wanted to no longer impose Title 42 and got that confused with the judge who struck down his federal mask mandate. I don't know whether it's incompetence, which is scary, or cluelessness which is scarier, or by design which is scariest.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO