ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

As Economy Shrinks, Democratic Voters Worry Biden 'Hasn't Really Delivered'

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new report about the economy could deal another blow to the president's already lagging...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 435

slew foot
2d ago

he has delivered alot open borders high gas prices high crime 600000 dead from covid 13 dead soldiers in Afghanistan what a great president NOT

Reply(45)
251
Charles Woods
2d ago

53.6 million Americans have voters remorse. we tried to warn you but the mean tweets were more important to you. oh well, just 1 year, 8 months and 21 days but who's counting?

Reply(5)
182
Truth Never Changes
2d ago

"Hasn't really"duh!!To expose this guy....is onlyTo exonerate the last guy!Everything DJT said was true!!The media mob should be ashamed.......And canceled And brought up on chargesof treason!!

Reply(1)
92
Related
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

Bernie Sanders’ Allies Are Laying the Groundwork for a 2024 Campaign. Why That’s Actually Good for Biden

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Last week, a lot of pragmatic Democrats in Washington let out a groan at the news that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inner circle was laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 White House bid, which would be his third in as many presidential cycles and once again give voice to a progressive message that so far hasn’t landed wins in battleground territory.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Democratic#The Commerce Department#Cnn#Politico
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Larry Elder: The media thinks Trump's reemergence will be worse than Biden's incompetence

Larry Elder reacted on Thursday's "Hannity" to President Biden confusing Title 42 and the mask mandate ruling for public transportation. LARRY ELDER: A growing number of Democrats, and you're right, these are people that are in very, very tough races. They're the ones who are now coming out and saying that we ought to retain the Title 42. And apparently, Joe Biden forgot that from day one, he said he wanted to no longer impose Title 42 and got that confused with the judge who struck down his federal mask mandate. I don't know whether it's incompetence, which is scary, or cluelessness which is scarier, or by design which is scariest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
907K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy