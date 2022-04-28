ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne has COVID, says ‘very worried’ wife Sharon Osbourne

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said wife Sharon Osbourne, who described feeling “very worried” about her husband.

Sharon, who started a new show for TalkTV in the United Kingdom this week, said in an interview released Thursday by the network that she’s flying back to the United States to take care of the Black Sabbath singer.

“I spoke to him and he’s OK,” Sharon said.

The London-born Sharon, 69, was moved to tears during the interview, but vowed to return to work in a week once Ozzy recovers.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now,” Sharon said.

She said she plans to hold and kiss her husband once she returns, “but with about three masks on.”

Ozzy revealed in January 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon was an original panelist on the CBS daytime chat program “The Talk” when it launched in 2010, and remained with the show until last year.

She is now co-hosting a new show, also called “The Talk,” for TalkTV alongside Piers Morgan.

