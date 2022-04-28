ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

FBI investigating murder of New Hampshire couple found dead near walking trail

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

The FBI has joined an investigation into the murders of an international humanitarian worker and his wife, both of who were discovered dead near a walking trail in New Hampshire.

It’s been just more than a week since 67-year-old Stephen Reid and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid were found fatally shot near the Alton Woods Apartment Complex in Concord. The couple, both avid lovers of the outdoors, were last seen leaving their home the afternoon of April 18 for a stroll at the nearby Broken Ground Trails.

They were reported missing just two days later by family members who grew worried when Stephen failed to show up for a work event, police said.

Their deaths have been ruled a homicide, but authorities have so far provided few other details on the circumstances surrounding the double slaying. So far, a suspect has yet to be identified, which has left residents in the town concerned for their own safety.

The attorney general’s office confirmed Wednesday the FBI would be assisting in the probe.

Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said solving the slayings is his department’s “No. 1 priority.”

“We are dedicating resources to be more visible in the community to make people feel safer,” he added.

Authorities have asked anyone with information in the case to asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 or anonymously to the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Police have also requested any video footage that may have been captured on home or business surveillance cameras.

