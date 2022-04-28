ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

4-star Clemson target announces final schools, commitment date

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTUZP_0fN8ZlNG00

One of the nation’s top-ranked cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting class dropped his final seven schools on Thursday afternoon via social media.

He also announced a commitment date and will be making his college decision on May 16.

Coppell (Texas) four-star Braxton Myers is down to Clemson, Southern Cal, Cal, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

After releasing his top-12 schools on Feb. 7, Myers has since eliminated Texas, TCU, Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida State from contention.

Myers (6-1, 185) is a consensus top-150 national prospect according to the major recruiting services who is ranked as high as the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Myers , who set an official visit date to Clemson from June 3-5. Whether that official visit takes place remains to be seen, as Southern Cal has gained lot of momentum in Myers’ recruitment.

With Clemson among his top contenders, Myers told us just why the Tigers made the cut.

“The reason why they made it is just because I’ve been knowing them for a long time and I know that they can develop me on and off the field greatly,” he said, “and I can tell with my recruitment process, they’re always hitting me up and want me to a part of their program at Clemson.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0fN8ZlNG00

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
WILX-TV

Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft. He announced his decision on social media. Bolton played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga. He is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21. Four other Gonzaga starters have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme (TIH’-mee), wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Southern Cal#Lsu#Tcu#Notre Dame#Tigers
NFL Analysis Network

This Panthers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Carolina

The Carolina Panthers were hopeful that they would address their need for a quarterback last offseason when they acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Unfortunately, that experiment didn’t pan out. Darnold started hot but quickly regressed to the form we saw with Gang Green. Now, rumors are flying that the Panthers could trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

What the hell did the Vikings do last night?

It takes an impressive amount of skill to pull off a trade that bad. That’s the feeling I’m left with after sleeping on the Vikings nonsensical decision to move back 20 places in the NFL Draft and get almost nothing in return. With nine trades in the first round it’s easy for what Minnesota did to get lost in the shuffle, but there is absolutely no decent justification that can be made for what this team did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy