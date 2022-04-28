4-star Clemson target announces final schools, commitment date

One of the nation’s top-ranked cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting class dropped his final seven schools on Thursday afternoon via social media.

He also announced a commitment date and will be making his college decision on May 16.

Coppell (Texas) four-star Braxton Myers is down to Clemson, Southern Cal, Cal, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

After releasing his top-12 schools on Feb. 7, Myers has since eliminated Texas, TCU, Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida State from contention.

Myers (6-1, 185) is a consensus top-150 national prospect according to the major recruiting services who is ranked as high as the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Myers , who set an official visit date to Clemson from June 3-5. Whether that official visit takes place remains to be seen, as Southern Cal has gained lot of momentum in Myers’ recruitment.

With Clemson among his top contenders, Myers told us just why the Tigers made the cut.

“The reason why they made it is just because I’ve been knowing them for a long time and I know that they can develop me on and off the field greatly,” he said, “and I can tell with my recruitment process, they’re always hitting me up and want me to a part of their program at Clemson.”

