Meatpackers deny price fixing for beef

By Jared Strong
Daily Montanan
 2 days ago
The record profits for meatpackers in the past two years were the result of market conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, along with increased consumer demand, according to leaders of the country’s four large meatpacking companies.

The meatpacking executives defended their business practices during a lengthy congressional committee hearing on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Georgia, chair of the House Agriculture Committee, got straight to the point: “Is there or was there ever an agreement between your four companies to cooperate together on issues impacting supply or pricing? And I need a yes or a no, and also let me remind you that you’re testifying under oath.”

There isn’t, said the four chief executive officers, which included David MacLennan of Cargill, Tim Schellpeper of JBS, Tim Klein of National Beef Packing Company, and Donnie King of Tyson Foods.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Schellpeper said.

The companies — which process about 85% of the country’s beef supply — have been under increasing scrutiny for their profits during the pandemic, as many sectors of the economy have struggled and smaller cattle producers worry about going out of business.

Federal lawmakers are considering new regulations for the meatpackers. The proposed rules would require them to reveal the details of their private agreements with larger cattle producers, mandate they buy a certain percentage of their cattle in the cash market, and create a new U.S. Department of Agriculture office to investigate anticompetitive behavior.

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, said the tremendous market share of the four companies gives them too much bargaining leverage and control of the livestock supply.

“The system is set up where the packers will never see a loss, creating massive guaranteed profits while rural farmers lose their livelihoods,” Feenstra said.

Meatpacker profit margins exceeded $600 per cow in 2021, according to research Klein provided for the hearing. That is exceedingly high compared with most of the past two decades, when the margin was often less than $50. The meatpackers made about $15 billion in profits last year, Scott said.

That margin began to increase in 2015 with the rise of consumer demand — especially for higher-quality meat — and a supply of cattle that had overtaken the processing capacity of the meatpackers, the executives said.

They testified that the beef industry has been reliably cyclical, with cow-calf operations, feedlots and packers having different profit margins year to year in a roughly 10-year cycle. It just so happened that packer profits were on the upswing when the pandemic hit.

“The unforeseen shocks of the pandemic that we saw was a significant issue for us and for all industries,” said King, of Tyson Foods.

The temporary closures of packing plants, followed by slower production due to worker shortages, created a massive backlog of cattle that drove down the price paid to ranchers. At the same time, demand for processed meat increased during the pandemic, keeping consumer prices high.

Other witnesses testified Wednesday about the consolidation of the meatpacking industry and the companies’ agreements with livestock producers that take place outside the realm of the cash market. They said the agreements are the result of prioritizing efficiency and driving down the consumer cost of food without regard for the consequences on smaller cattle producers.

“The cheap food policy of United States government has been extraordinary successful,” said Gilles Stockton, a longtime cattle producer in Montana. “It’s hollowed out all of rural America.”

He said the federal government hasn’t done enough to enforce existing antitrust laws in the industry. There is a pending investigation into the meatpackers’ recent record profits.

“I am very frustrated with the Department of Justice,” said U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri. “It’s been over two years and we’ve heard nothing. … We deserve to know what happened, if there was collusion, if there was any price fixing.”

Don Schiefelbein, a cattle producer in Minnesota and president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, dismissed notions of price fixing. He said lawmakers should delay their consideration of new regulations until the DOJ investigation is finished. He said there is no need to create another oversight office.

“The laws are in the books,” Schiefelbein said of antitrust provisions. “It’s enforcement that matters and making sure we’re carrying out the rules that are already in place.”

The criticisms of the meatpackers were mostly leveled by Democrats and Midwestern lawmakers. Some Republicans dismissed the critiques as finger-pointing by the Biden administration at the meatpacking industry to deflect responsibility for inflation.

“This hearing reeks of political points scoring on behalf of the administration,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania.

This story was originally written and produced by the Iowa Capital Dispatch which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus, including the Daily Montanan, supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

The post Meatpackers deny price fixing for beef appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Daily Montanan

Senate begins working on ways to help smaller cattle producers

Some federal lawmakers hope to boost the solvency of smaller cattle producers by giving them more information about current market prices, more options for selling their animals and increased federal oversight of the industry. The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry began its consideration of two bills on Tuesday meant to further those […] The post Senate begins working on ways to help smaller cattle producers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Montanan

Tester urges Biden to give award to vets unrecognized in bloody Vietnam battle

It’s an irony not lost on Vietnam veteran Clint Jacobs, one of the literal few survivors of Dai Do, among the bloodiest battles of the war. His theory – and he saw combat for three days straight – was that intelligence, or more precisely, the lack of it, saved him and the small force of […] The post Tester urges Biden to give award to vets unrecognized in bloody Vietnam battle appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MILITARY
Daily Montanan

Supreme Court to hear case tribes fear is a threat to sovereignty

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take up a dispute over a 44-year-old law that prioritizes placement of Native children in the foster system with extended family or Native communities whenever possible. The justices will review lower court decisions that ruled key aspects of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 unconstitutional after Texas […] The post Supreme Court to hear case tribes fear is a threat to sovereignty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TEXAS STATE
Packers: ‘We’re not to blame for high meat prices’

The chief executives of the nation’s four largest meatpacking companies said on Wednesday that they were not the cause of surging meat prices at the grocery store, which are up by 15% in a year. And they told a skeptical House Agriculture chairman David Scott, there was no pact to drive up profits at the expense of consumers or limit the meat supply for Americans.
AGRICULTURE
These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

